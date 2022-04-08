Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

Nassau County Police Department is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual who fatally shot a Northwell Health employee in North New Hyde Park last week.

Police issued the reward seeking information on Thursday, one week after Amelia Laguerre, 33, of St. Albans, was shot at least five times at a Northwell medical facility parking garage on March 31. Officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired shortly after 4 p.m. They found Laguerre with multiple gunshot wounds. Northwell employees rendered aid to the victim, and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.

“We have reached out to Amelia’s family to provide them support during this difficult time,” a Northwell Health spokesperson said in a statement to the Press. “We are also still offering counseling services for our team members.”

Laguerre had worked for Northwell Health for the past 10 years. Police said she had walked to the Marcus Avenue parking garage while on her break, and the suspect was there waiting for her. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-244-TIPS (8477) or visiting nassaucounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

