Taste the Greats Returns This Fall at The Mansion at Oyster Bay

The Dan’s Taste series presented by Yieldstreet culminates this fall with Taste the Greats on Oct. 20 at The Mansion at Oyster Bay.



Guests will enjoy tastes from dozens of the greatest chefs on Long Island along with endless cocktails, wines, and craft beer. DJs will spin all evening making for a fun fall vibe. General admission tickets include all food, drink and entertainment. VIP tickets also include a VIP lounge and a high-energy after-party, all taking place at The Mansion.

Restaurants will be selected based on being the greatest on Long Island. From formal to casual, the food is fresh and the chefs are innovative and at the top of their game. The list of greats is being finalized so visit TastetheGreats.com for updates. Get ready to enjoy the best of what Long Island has to offer.

Taste the Greats restaurants/chefs include:

Sandbar , Cold Spring Harbor – Offers elaborate American cuisine from both land and sea

Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern , Stony Brook – Offers refined French cuisine

Marc Bynum Concepts – Three-time Food Network Chopped Champion

Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill, Merrick – Fresh local seafood from Chef Steve Rosenbluth named Bethpage Best of Long Island Top Chef

Smok-Haus , Garden City – Slow-cooked BBQ and street food named as 100 Best by Newsday

Small Batch , Garden City Chef Tom Colicchio’s American dishes with local seasonal ingredients

The Trattoria , St. James – Rustic Italian fare with a seasonal twist by Chef Steve Gallagher

Visit TastetheGreats.com for more information, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities.