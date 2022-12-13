Alleged Shooter Outside Zeldin Home Indicted as Part of Gang

The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday.

The 148-count indictment targeted alleged members of the “No Fake Love,” or “NFL” gang, believed responsible for 31 crimes dating to October 2021, according to law enforcement authorities. Among them was the December 2021 shooting death of Jorge Mauricio Sevilla Barrera, 28, outside a strip mall, as well as six shootings, six armed robberies, and stealing 15 vehicles and the dogs.

One of the suspects was arrested last month with the gun used in the October shooting outside Zeldin’s house, which wounded two 17-year-old boys. The former Republican candidate for governor was not home at the time but said his twin daughters were inside.

Investigators said the alleged gang members took orders from two imprisoned associates, sometimes stealing and selling cars and bulldogs to purchase guns. The breed can run into the thousands of dollars.

All but one of the defendants, who range in age from 17 to 27, were in custody Monday, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney’s office.