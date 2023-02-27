5 Inches of Snow Forecast for Long Island

Up to five inches of snow is forecast to fall on Long Island, making for slippery driving conditions when a winter storm hits the region Monday night into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for Nassau and Suffolk counties as the snow will mix with sleet, then change to rain and sleet while wind gusts up to 35 mph are also expected between 6 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in the advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

The advisory extends into New York City and northern New Jersey, while northern parts of the tristate area are bracing for higher amounts of snowfall. The storm comes amid an unusually mild winter that has seen little snowfall in the area to date.

“Snowfall amounts for the NYC/NJ metro and Long Island are the most uncertain,” NWS said. “It will be dependent on intensity of snowfall at the onset, whether warm air comes in aloft from the southwest, and low-level warming due to east winds. Southern portions of LI and NYC will changeover first.”

If the wintry mix occurs later, LI will see more snow accumulation, but if the transition happens earlier, less snow will stick, experts say. The North Shore of Nassau and western Suffolk is forecast to get the highest amounts locally, with the South Shore expected to get two inches.

After this storm clears the area, this week’s forecast calls for another chance of snow on Friday.