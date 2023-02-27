Nassau Legislator, George Santos’ Biggest Dissenter, Explains Tweets About Their Encounter in Queens

It was only a matter of time until Nassau County Leg. Josh Lafazan (I-Woodbury) became the subject of one of Rep. George Santos’ (R-Nassau/Queens) lies, it seems. Lafazan has been Santos’ most consistent and vocal dissenter, holding 16 rallies calling for his resignation since the Dec. 19, 2022 New York Times article exposed the man elected to serve New York’s 3rd congressional district as a liar.

On Feb. 23, Lafazan held yet another rally in front of Santos’ Queens office. This time, Lafazan called upon Santos to stop using police resources outside the building in Douglaston. He also hand-delivered a letter asking Santos to resign, at which point Lafazan says he and his staff had a brief conversation with Santos.

“He greets me and his staff, he asks me if I have a second, then he spews a bunch of nonsense to me and my staff,” Lafazan recalls in an interview with the Press. “He says they didn’t request the police presence, which I don’t believe.”

Later that day, Santos Tweeted, “I want to personally thank @JoshLafazan for stopping by my Douglaston office today. It was great to sit down & discuss the concerns that were addressed in the letter he brought in. #NY03”

Lafazan, however, says that Santos’ Tweet completely misrepresents their encounter. He replied to the Tweet saying, “Let’s be very clear: I did not ‘stop by’ your office.

“I hosted a protest *outside* your office calling on you to resign, and then hand-delivered you a letter to stop wasting police resources.

“Can’t say I’m surprised you choose to distort the truth here – you’re very good at it.”

Lafazan gained attracted lots of attention with that Tweet, now pinned to his Twitter profile, for being the latest person on the Internet to call Santos out on his lies. It has about 3,500 Retweets, 172 quote Tweets, and 14,000 likes.

To the Press, Lafazan said, “For him to Tweet to the world that I came to his office to talk to him, lawmaker-to-lawmaker, is outrageous. It’s another perfect example of how this pathological liar is incapable of telling the truth.”

The Press has not received a response from Santos’ staff about the Tweets or the police presence outside his office.

Lafazan, who lost the 2022 Democratic primary race for the 3rd congressional district seat to Robert Zimmerman, will most likely be returning to the Douglaston office soon.

“No matter how long it takes, no matter where we have to go, I will not stop until George Santos is gone,” he said.

Lafazan adds he still hears daily from Long Island constituents – Democrat and Republican – who want Santos to resign.

