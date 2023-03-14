George Santos May Seek Re-election, FEC Filing Shows

It is possible that Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) will seek re-election in 2024, according to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing that the congressman submitted on Tuesday.

Santos’ campaign filed a Statement of Candidacy with the FEC at about 11:10 a.m. on March 14, the document shows. The filing suggests that Santos has some intent to run again in 2024, but it does not mean that he definitely will.

The FEC had notified the Santos campaign on Feb. 7 that it exceeded the 2024 threshold of receiving and using $5,000 in campaign funds and would need to file by March 14 to continue collecting donations and making campaign expenses.

The filing serves as further indication that Santos could be planning a re-election campaign despite the investigations into him and ongoing calls for him to resign from leaders in both political parties.

Santos faces a House Ethics Committee investigation, as well as probes by county, state, and federal officials. Elected leaders have also called on the FEC to investigate his campaign finances.

In addition, a bipartisan coalition, Concerned Citizens of NY-03, has dedicated its mission to seeing that Santos leaves Congress. The group has held several rallies denouncing his long list of lies, from where he went to college to how his mother died.