Married Couple From Massapequa Arrested For Alleged Role In Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Insurrection

A married couple from Massapequa has been arrested for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

Kevin, 61, and Carol Moore, 57, of Massapequa, were arrested Wednesday afternoon by the FBI in connection to the insurrection – where supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and were even able to get into the Capitol building.

Five people died as a result of the insurrection, and up to four Capitol police officers committed suicide afterwards.

The Moores’s arrests bring the total number of Long Islanders allegedly involved in the attack to 10. Both Kevin and Carol More are due in federal court in Central Islip Thursday.

They charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct. Kevin Moore works for the MTA, although it is unclear in what capacity.

