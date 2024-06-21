Scene & Seen The Museum Ball at the Nassau County Museum of Art By Michael Malaszczyk Posted on June 21, 2024 Artist: Kenny Scharf Title: Cosmiganic BRONZE Year: 1996 Photo by Corazon Aguirre Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox! The Museum Ball at the Nassau County Museum of Art was held on June 8. See photos of it here! Artist: Tom OtternessTitle: Kissing Dung BeetlesBRONZEYear: 2007Photo by Corazon Aguirre Christopher and Elizabeth BoylanPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Franklyn Hill Perrell (Museum’s Chief Curator)Photo by Corazon Aguirre Nassau County Museum of Art Executive Director Beth Horn and philanthropist,educator, author, and honoree Harvey R. Manes, M.D. during The VIP Experience at the Nassau County Museum of Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre General view of the VIP Experience at the Nassau County Museum of Art onJune 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre Artist: Tom OtternessTitle: The ConsumerYear: 2007Photo by Corazon Aguirre The musical group duojalal performs in front of a diverse audience during theVIP Experience prior The Museum Ball at the Nassau County Museum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre Elizabeth Boylan, Victoria Schneps, and Christopher BoylanPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Artist: Fred “Fab 5 Freddy BrathwaiteTitle: Return Of God to AfricaYear: 1985Photo by Corazon Aguirre Artist: Christhpher “DAZE” EllisTitle: Autumn SleepYear: 1989Photo by Corazon Aguirre Artist: Kenny ScharfTitle: AtmosfearYear: 1973Photo by Corazon Aguirre Eric Haze, Rick Friedman, and Cindy Lou Wakefield attended The Museum Ballat the Nassau County Museum of Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre Arlene Levine, Margie Emden, and Lois Zelman attended The Museum Ball atthe Nassau County Museum of Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre New York Sculptor Joel Perlman created this maquette as a preliminary study forhis 1989 large-scale metal artwork titled DREADNAUGHT. The maquette wasacquired by Jonathan Serko during The Museum Ball’s Live Auction at theNassau County Museum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre This metallic porcelain multiple, numbered 1559/2300 in ink and Titled BalloonDog (Blue), 2002 by contemporary artist Jeff Koons was acquired by MarjorieSlonem during The Museum Ball’s Live Auction at the Nassau CountyMuseum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre Nassau County Museum of Art Executive Director Beth Horn and Family.Photo by Corazon Aguirre The Manes Family attended The Museum Ball at the Nassau County Museum ofArt on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre Bill GreeneFrank BailPatti-Ann BailFlorence WestergardCraig WestergardNina RonzoniBob RonzoniPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Alicia Mendez, Marcelo Mendez, and Angela Susan Anton (President of theBoard of Trustees at the Nassau County Museum of Art)Photo by Corazon Aguirre Rick Friedman and Cindy Lou WakefieldPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Franklyn Hill Perrell (Museum’s Chief Curator)Emily franchina PerrellPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Jeryl Sletteland and Maurice SedakaPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Amanda and Timothy McParlandPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Cindy Lou Wakefield, Rick Friedman, Angela Susan Anton, Honoree Harvey R.Manes, M.D., and Meryl Dee FeuerPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Mark Stumer and Sophia HuangPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Dancers from the Berest Dance Center performed a Hip Hop dancechoreographed by Lancelot E. Theobald Jr. during The Museum Ball’s LiveAuction at the Nassau County Museum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre Charles Chan and Daphne ChanPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Patti-Ann and Frank BailPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Chris Stoyeck and Ingeborg CostaPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Craig and Florence WestergardPhoto by Corazon Aguirre Jonathan Serko is the official bid winner of the 1983 color aquatint painted bythe late abstract expressionist Sam Francis.Photo by Corazon Aguirre The tent’s ceiling at the Ball was decorated with a projection of the 1992 artworkof James Romberger titled Riot during the The Museum Ball at the NassauCounty Museum of Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre Honoree Harvey R. Manes (M) receives a recognition for his longstandinginvolvement and educational initiatives from the President Angela Susan Anton,and Executive Director Beth Horn during The Museum Ball at the NassauCounty Museum of Art. Marjorie and Aaron Slonem are the new owners of the iconic artwork of JeffKoons titled Balloon Dog. This sculpture was acquired by Marjorie Slonemduring The Museum Ball’s Live Auction at the Nassau CountyMuseum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre Robert and Nina Ronzoni For more scene & seen event photos, click here. Sign up for Long Island Press’ email newsletters here. Sign up for home delivery of Long Island Press here. Sign up for discounts by becoming a Long Island Press community partner here. About the Author Michael Malaszczyk Michael Malaszczyk is the Digital Editor of the Long Island Press.