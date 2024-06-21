Quantcast
Artist: Kenny Scharf Title: Cosmiganic BRONZE Year: 1996
Photo by Corazon Aguirre

The Museum Ball at the Nassau County Museum of Art was held on June 8. See photos of it here!

Artist: Tom Otterness
Title: Kissing Dung Beetles
BRONZE
Year: 2007Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Christopher and Elizabeth BoylanPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Franklyn Hill Perrell (Museum’s Chief Curator)Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Nassau County Museum of Art Executive Director Beth Horn and philanthropist,
educator, author, and honoree Harvey R. Manes, M.D. during The VIP Experience at the Nassau County Museum of Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
General view of the VIP Experience at the Nassau County Museum of Art on
June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Artist: Tom Otterness
Title: The Consumer
Year: 2007Photo by Corazon Aguirre
The musical group duojalal performs in front of a diverse audience during the
VIP Experience prior The Museum Ball at the Nassau County Museum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Elizabeth Boylan, Victoria Schneps, and Christopher BoylanPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Artist: Fred “Fab 5 Freddy Brathwaite
Title: Return Of God to Africa
Year: 1985Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Artist: Christhpher “DAZE” Ellis
Title: Autumn Sleep
Year: 1989Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Artist: Kenny Scharf
Title: Atmosfear
Year: 1973Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Eric Haze, Rick Friedman, and Cindy Lou Wakefield attended The Museum Ball
at the Nassau County Museum of Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Arlene Levine, Margie Emden, and Lois Zelman attended The Museum Ball at
the Nassau County Museum of Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
New York Sculptor Joel Perlman created this maquette as a preliminary study for
his 1989 large-scale metal artwork titled DREADNAUGHT. The maquette was
acquired by Jonathan Serko during The Museum Ball’s Live Auction at the
Nassau County Museum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
This metallic porcelain multiple, numbered 1559/2300 in ink and Titled Balloon
Dog (Blue), 2002 by contemporary artist Jeff Koons was acquired by Marjorie
Slonem during The Museum Ball’s Live Auction at the Nassau County
Museum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Nassau County Museum of Art Executive Director Beth Horn and Family.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
The Manes Family attended The Museum Ball at the Nassau County Museum of
Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Bill Greene
Frank Bail
Patti-Ann Bail
Florence Westergard
Craig Westergard
Nina Ronzoni
Bob RonzoniPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Alicia Mendez, Marcelo Mendez, and Angela Susan Anton (President of the
Board of Trustees at the Nassau County Museum of Art)Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Rick Friedman and Cindy Lou WakefieldPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Franklyn Hill Perrell (Museum’s Chief Curator)
Emily franchina PerrellPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Jeryl Sletteland and Maurice SedakaPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Amanda and Timothy McParlandPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Cindy Lou Wakefield, Rick Friedman, Angela Susan Anton, Honoree Harvey R.
Manes, M.D., and Meryl Dee FeuerPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Mark Stumer and Sophia HuangPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Dancers from the Berest Dance Center performed a Hip Hop dance
choreographed by Lancelot E. Theobald Jr. during The Museum Ball’s Live
Auction at the Nassau County Museum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Charles Chan and Daphne ChanPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Patti-Ann and Frank BailPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Chris Stoyeck and Ingeborg CostaPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Craig and Florence WestergardPhoto by Corazon Aguirre
Jonathan Serko is the official bid winner of the 1983 color aquatint painted by
the late abstract expressionist Sam Francis.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
The tent’s ceiling at the Ball was decorated with a projection of the 1992 artwork
of James Romberger titled Riot during the The Museum Ball at the Nassau
County Museum of Art on June 8th, 2024.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Honoree Harvey R. Manes (M) receives a recognition for his longstanding
involvement and educational initiatives from the President Angela Susan Anton,
and Executive Director Beth Horn during The Museum Ball at the Nassau
County Museum of Art.
Marjorie and Aaron Slonem are the new owners of the iconic artwork of Jeff
Koons titled Balloon Dog. This sculpture was acquired by Marjorie Slonem
during The Museum Ball’s Live Auction at the Nassau County
Museum of Art.Photo by Corazon Aguirre
Robert and Nina Ronzoni

