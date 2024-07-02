Freeport High School Graduates Honored with Nassau County D.E.E.P. Award

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two Freeport High School graduates, Sejla Omeragic and Isaiah Flynn, have been honored with the prestigious Nassau County D.E.E.P. Award.

This accolade is given to students who showcase dedication to community service, enthusiasm for education, excellence in character, and active participation in extracurricular activities.

“Isaiah’s dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and I am confident that he has a bright future ahead,” said Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D-Freeport).

Sejla Omeragic has been recognized for her artistic creativity, athletic leadership, and academic excellence. “Our youth hold the keys to our world’s future – and young leaders like Sejla fill me with optimism for better days ahead,” Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow (D-Merrick) said.