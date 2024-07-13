OpEd: Embracing The Craft of Writing Novels

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Not quite the great American novel.

Has anyone ever said to you “You should write a book” or “That would make a great book?”

“Maybe someday” is generally the response people give.

Writing, especially the thought of writing a book, can be daunting.

I have been writing for decades. At first, small, short stories, then a chapter, then two. Before I knew it, I had a manuscript. The question then becomes, is it good enough to continue. I have not been able to answer that.

Whether the book gets finished is not the point. It is putting your words on a blank page, telling a story that only you know. It could be fiction, a memoir, a literary tome, or an essay relative to current events.

Having something to say, is a process that can be humbling in terms of crafting the words that convey what’s in your mind. How to communicate your thoughts into engaging content is the barometer of your skill. Testing your personal assumption by sharing your work can give you pause. Waiting for a reader’s opinion is filled with anxiety. “What if they don’t like it?” “What if they’re not honest?” The truth is, regardless of a response, you are a writer and on a journey that can be personally rewarding.

The reward comes when you read one of your completed works and honestly say “That’s pretty good.”

With all the fits and starts, long dry periods, and threatening blank pages, I have come to the point that I can say “That’s good” quite often. Although any work is not entirely finished, it can always get better.

As of this article, I have a series of children’s stories written for my granddaughter titled “The Great Outback Swamp and the Super Duper Catchall.” And several that are not yet complete; an adventure novel titled Storm Clouds, an international crime story titled “Angelina,” and a sci-fi thriller “Jaspers’ Boots.” Each may get completed in due time, but the many hours of creating them have been joy-filled and gratifying.

There are many writers’ platforms online. They can go a long way in getting your mind engaged, your fingers flying, and your writing career off the ground. Give writing a try, you may just have the next great American novel in you.

Greg Demetriou, the CEO of Lorraine Gregory Communications, has recently published “Ask A CEO, Hints, Tips and Observations, 30 years in the corner office.” Available on Amazon as a paperback or e-book.