The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

MISSY ELLIOTT

Earning four Grammy Awards, inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Missy Elliott is arguably one of the most influential rappers alive. Experience her groundbreaking music live at her Out of this World Experience. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, ubsarena.com, $89-$399. 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

KIDZ BOP LIVE

Sing and dance with your family at the ultimate pop concert with the biggest hits of the year, performed by kids for kids! Enjoy favorites like “Dance The Night” and “Greedy” and create memories your kids will remember for years! Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com, $61.50+ 6 p.m. Aug. 3.

LINDA SUSSMAN

Alternative folk and blues singer-songwriter Linda Sussman is known for her powerful vocals and versatile expertise on the guitar. Experience her work live at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org, Free. 3 p.m. Aug. 4.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Calling all Gen X-ers and Gen Y-ers! Relive the magic of the ‘80s and ‘90s with the ultimate throwback tour of the summer! For a magical and nostalgic night out you can journey down memory lane as they bring back the iconic vibes of the original 1990 Magic Summer Tour. Fellow ’80s favorites Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will join the hitmakers throughout the run. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com, $81.19+ 6 p.m. Aug. 4.

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM

Ballet belongs to everyone, according to founder Arthur Mitchell’s beliefs. The multi-ethnic and diverse Dance Theatre of Harlem aims to honor his belief with an eclectic mix of classical, neoclassical and contemporary ballet pieces. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org, $76-$122. 7 p.m. Aug. 4.

KEVIN JAMES

The star of the cinematic masterpiece Paul Blart: Mall Cop, this Long Island-based comedian Kevin James is back on tour with his hilarious new special, Owls Don’t Walk. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com, $49.50-$99.50. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

FUERZA REGIDA

Join the up-and-coming Mexican American band Fuerza Regida for a night of mariachi and cultural music at their new Pero No Te Enamores Tour at UBS Arena. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont ubsarena.com, $64-$327. 8 p.m. Aug. 4.

The Week Ahead

ERIC JOHNSON

Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Johnson is known for his fusions of multiple genres like jazz, folk, soul, country, classical and, of course, blues. Join him for a magical musical experience at his all-new Straight Up Tones of Blue Tour. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $49-$79. 8 p.m. Aug. 6.

BERES HAMMOND

Since the ’70s, Hammond has been making waves in the Jamaican music scene. Enjoy a night of reggae and romance at his all-new Forever Giving Thanks Tour. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com, $39.50-$89.50. 8 p.m. Aug. 7.

MEGHAN VK

Grab some free tickets and enjoy a night of music and fun at Meghan VK’s performance at the Patchogue Theatre. Despite her resonant country tone, Meghan VK is an up-and-coming New York-based indie rock artist, creating a wonderful blend of both genres. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, Free. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

THE BEACH BOYS & DAVID MASON

Rock out with The Beach Boys right on the beach this summer! The legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group will play ’60s hits like “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” and “Surfin’ Safari.” Joining them will be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician and songwriter, Dave Mason. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $66.42+ 6 p.m. Aug. 8.

