Who Is The Best Boss on Long Island?

The boss is the boss. He or she is the Big Guy, the one who runs the place, and the one who holds the fate of your job in your hands (so don’t screw up!).

Yes, the boss is sometimes the one who needs to be feared, but if you’re on his or her good side, then you shouldn’t have any problems. And besides, a good boss doesn’t make his or her employees scared.

Surely, that’s what voters had in mind when they chose Richard Daly of RICHARD salon as Best Boss on Long Island!