Life for Gina Foundation: Fighting Pediatric Cancer Since 2009

Gina Giallombardo, a Rockville Centre resident for whom a nonprofit has been named. (Life for Gina Foundation via Facebook)

Since 2009, the Life for Gina Foundation has been making a difference for those dealing with childhood cancer. Started in honor of Gina Giallombardo, a Rockville Centre resident who at age 21 was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue pediatric cancer, the nonprofit foundation is on a mission to help the families of childhood cancer patients.



Giallombardo bravely battled rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer. Many remember her unwavering spiriting and infectious smile, even as she went through rigorous chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Although she ultimately lost her battle with cancer, her legacy lives on through the foundation bearing her name.

Inspired by her experiences during her treatment, the foundation originally set out to improve the quality of life of childhood cancer patients. Over the years, their goal was adjusted, adding the desire to assist families facing the plethora of challenges that come after a child’s cancer diagnosis.

“Here at Life for Gina, we see the value in every child’s life,” the group says on its website.

The Life for Gina Foundation maintains a close relationship with multiple medical facilities, such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where Giallombardo was treated. The partnership helps ensure children facing cancer in the future have access to the best care possible.

The foundation’s actions go beyond medical support, as they also offer emotional and financial assistance to families. Their multifaceted approach includes organizing fundraisers for organizations such as the Long Island Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home” for families with hospitalized children. Their annual fundraiser, which has occurred on GoFundMe since the Covid-19 pandemic, raises thousands of dollars each year for families in the same position as Giallombardo’s were.

Additionally, the Life for Gina Foundation strives to assist local students. Each year, a scholarship in Giallombardo’s name is awarded to a senior graduating from South Side High School, her alma mater. The scholarship provides financial support for the student to pursue a higher level of education, honoring those, like Giallombardo, whose battles with childhood cancer halted their academic aspirations.

The foundation also honors the lives of her father Sal Giallombardo and family friend Maryann Meyer, who both fought their own battles with cancer. Their contributions to the foundation over the years helped inspire the foundation’s dedication to advocacy and awareness.

Through ongoing fundraising, community engagement, and partnerships, the foundation hopes to expand its impact and reach as many families in need as possible.

To learn more about the Life for Gina Foundation, visit their website at lifeforgina.wixsite.com/smiles or contact lifeforgina@gmail.com.