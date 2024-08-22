Long Island Catholic School Guide: Learning Is Divine

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A good education is the key to success. However, for families that recognize the importance of religious and spiritual experience, faith is an equally important factor in shaping youth. Catholic education provides religious families with a unique opportunity to give their children an educational experience where faith is foundational, while strong academics remain a priority. Operating under the Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, nine Catholic high schools on Long Island provide this opportunity for young Catholic men and women, helping prepare them for a bright future.

A rigorous academic experience, a wide range of extracurricular activities, and modern educational facilities are all top priorities for parents wishing to prepare their children for bright futures. The following collection of all-boy, all-girl, and coeducational high schools fulfill these important priorities.

It is strongly recommended that parents attend open house sessions or schedule visits to learn more about each school’s unique academic, athletic, and religious opportunities. These events will occur throughout the summer and fall. Upcoming open houses include events at St. Mary’s High School on Sept. 22, and St. Anthony’s High School on Sept. 28. Guided tours may be scheduled separately at each school.

All the following institutions require admission through the Test for Admission into Catholic High Schools (TACHS), which parents may register their children for on their website after the application window opens on Aug. 26.

Holy Trinity Diocesan High School

98 Cherry Lane, Hicksville, 516-433-2900, holytrinityhs.org

Tours must be scheduled

Kellenberg Memorial High School

1400 Glenn Curtiss Blvd., Uniondale, 516-292-0200, kellenberg.org

Tours must be scheduled

Our Lady of Mercy Academy

815 Convent Rd., Syosset, 516-921-1047, olma.org

Tours must be scheduled

Sacred Heart Academy

47 Cathedral Ave., Hempstead, 516-483-7383, sacredheartacademyli.org

Open House (SHAdow Days) TBA

St. Anthony’s High School

275 Wolf Hill Rd., South Huntington, 631-271-2020, stanthonyshs.org

Open House: Sept. 28

St. Dominic High School

110 Anstice St., Oyster Bay, 516-922-4888, hs.stdoms.org

Tours must be scheduled

St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School

1170 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-587-8000, stjohnthebaptistdhs.net

Virtual tours available

St. Mary’s College Preparatory High School

51 Clapham Ave., Manhasset, 516-627-2711, saintmaryshs.org/

Open House: Sept. 22