Long Island Catholic School Guide: Learning Is Divine

A good education is the key to success. However, for families that recognize the importance of religious and spiritual experience, faith is an equally important factor in shaping youth. Catholic education provides religious families with a unique opportunity to give their children an educational experience where faith is foundational, while strong academics remain a priority. Operating under the Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, nine Catholic high schools on Long Island provide this opportunity for young Catholic men and women, helping prepare them for a bright future.
A rigorous academic experience, a wide range of extracurricular activities, and modern educational facilities are all top priorities for parents wishing to prepare their children for bright futures. The following collection of all-boy, all-girl, and coeducational high schools fulfill these important priorities.
It is strongly recommended that parents attend open house sessions or schedule visits to learn more about each school’s unique academic, athletic, and religious opportunities. These events will occur throughout the summer and fall. Upcoming open houses include events at St. Mary’s High School on Sept. 22, and St. Anthony’s High School on Sept. 28. Guided tours may be scheduled separately at each school.
All the following institutions require admission through the Test for Admission into Catholic High Schools (TACHS), which parents may register their children for on their website after the application window opens on Aug. 26.
Holy Trinity Diocesan High School
98 Cherry Lane, Hicksville, 516-433-2900, holytrinityhs.org
Tours must be scheduled
Kellenberg Memorial High School
1400 Glenn Curtiss Blvd., Uniondale, 516-292-0200, kellenberg.org
Tours must be scheduled
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
815 Convent Rd., Syosset, 516-921-1047, olma.org
Tours must be scheduled
Sacred Heart Academy
47 Cathedral Ave., Hempstead, 516-483-7383, sacredheartacademyli.org
Open House (SHAdow Days) TBA
St. Anthony’s High School
275 Wolf Hill Rd., South Huntington, 631-271-2020, stanthonyshs.org
Open House: Sept. 28
St. Dominic High School
110 Anstice St., Oyster Bay, 516-922-4888, hs.stdoms.org
Tours must be scheduled
St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School
1170 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-587-8000, stjohnthebaptistdhs.net
Virtual tours available
St. Mary’s College Preparatory High School
51 Clapham Ave., Manhasset, 516-627-2711, saintmaryshs.org/
Open House: Sept. 22