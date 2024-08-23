Clear The Shelters Month: Animals For Adoption On Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

August is Clear the Shelters Month, a nationwide campaign dedicated to finding loving homes for animals in need. Many including North Shore Animal League America are reducing adoption fees by 50%, making it easier than ever to bring home a new furry friend. Whether you’re looking for a playful pup or a cuddly cat, this is the purrrfect time to adopt and help clear the shelters!

But first…

*Donation Request* The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter is in desperate need of towels. There is a donation bin located around the back of the building, open 24/7. If you have extra towels to spare, please consider donating. 3320 Beltagh Ave, Wantagh (across from Wantagh High School).

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Grey boy is a super sweet and affectionate little guy with the most beautiful markings. He loves to sit next to you, seeking all of your love and affection. When he’s not cuddling with you, Grey loves to play with his siblings, making him a great addition to any family.

Lefty is a very confident and adventurous boy! He loves to play with his siblings almost as much as he loves mealtime! Lefty is obsessed with cat trees and cardboard boxes for a good game of hide and seek in!

To adopt Grey or Lefty, complete an adoption application at https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*North Shore Animal League America is offering 50% adoption fees for all dogs and cats 4 months or older beginning Monday, August 26th through Labor Day.

Rex is a young terrier mix who was originally rescue from Georgia. This sweet southern boy would do well with slightly older children and with an owner who has had previous experience owning a canine. Rex has known the love of home and is eager to find it again this second time around.

You could try to find a luckier, sweeter, prettier kitten than four-month-old Luna, but she’s hard to beat! Her luck began when she was discovered by one of our wonderful staff members who nursed her back to health and prepared her for indoor living. Now she is primed and ready to share all the great lessons learned from her loving foster home. Luna is simply the best!

Bob is a young hound mix who comes directly from Texas. He can be a little shy when you first meet him but with a little time truly opens up and shows his loving personality. There’s no doubt that Bob will be a loyal canine companion for the person willing to give him some time and patience while he acclimates to life in a home and learning what it is to be a beloved family member.

*Double Adoption* Aspen and Sienna are the sweetest set of bonded seven-month-old sisters, arriving from Puerto Rico. They’re lives are completely different now from the one they left behind, fending for themselves. Hoping their time with Animal League America will be brief as they have nothing holding them back from discovering a real family!

Travis is a young terrier mix who was rescued from Georgia. This charming canine has never known life in a home and has been with Animal League America since he was a little puppy. A home with adults who have experience owning a canine would be what he needs to help him acclimate to his first and hopefully forever home.

What’s blooming in Bianca’s Furry Friends? Lantana! This delightful six-month-old mini tuxedo kitten is all set and ready to change your life with the blink of an eye. Get ready to rub those ears—they’re oversized for a reason after all. Latana may grow into them someday, but she’ll never grow out of loving her first real family!

Rocky is a handsome young pointer mix who was originally rescued from Louisiana. He was adopted as a puppy and recently returned when his family was no longer able to care for him. Rocky is a fun and energetic dog who is a perfect match for the active individual.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Look at this smile! Little Birdie is a pint-sized bully mix, estimated to be approximately four years old. Birdie’s magnificent red coat with white chest make her nearly the doppelgänger to the 80s movie star Hooch, (Turner and Hooch) if she wasn’t such a teeny, tiny little thing!

Sweet and innocent little birdie girl was abandoned at a local park. Her loyalty and intelligence were instantly evident to Shelter staff when she was found frightened, confused, and hesitant to leave the spot where she was dumped. It appeared as if she was desperately waiting for her human to come back for her.

When Birdie arrived at the shelter, she was shy and unsure. However, the team showered her with attention and tons of TLC. Birdie quickly revealed what an affectionate and fun loving pup she really is. With a gentle approach, some patience, and a handful of treats, Birdie will quickly give her most loyal friendship to all who make her acquaintance. She is young, beautiful, healthy, and has an unlimited supply of love to share. Birdie deserves a chance to find her happy ever after where she will never be abandoned again.

Birdie’s energy makes her a perfect fit for a home where she is an only pet and with older kids, preferably over the age of fourteen.

If you are interested in meeting Birdie, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with them in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!