Officials: Raccoon, Feral Cat in Valley Stream Test Positive For Rabies

A raccoon and a feral cat, both from Valley Stream, have tested positive for rabies, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.

It’s the third case of the virus this year in the county. In July, a feral cat in Cedarhurst tested positive for the virus. Previously, it had not been detected in Nassau since 2016.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that rabies is a disease that only affects mammals, with wild raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats being the most common carriers. It poses a danger to both cats and dogs, as well as humans.

Rabies is primarily transmitted to humans and pets through bites, scratches, or contact with the saliva of an infected animal.

If left untreated, rabies is almost always fatal. However, the CDC notes that a series of shots given to humans after potential exposure, known as post-exposure prophylaxis, is highly effective in preventing the disease from progressing to that stage.

To prevent rabies, the CDC recommends ensuring that pets are up-to-date on their preventative rabies vaccinations, avoiding contact with wild animals, contacting animal control to handle stray animals, washing any bites or scratches with soap and water immediately, and seeking medical attention promptly after any potential exposure.

The Nassau Department of Health and the Town of Hempstead will be partnering to host a free rabies vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in Wantagh. It’s open to all Nassau residents.

