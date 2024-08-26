Mariah Carey’s Mother, Sister Die On Same Day Over The Weekend

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Famous singer and Huntington native Mariah Carey confirmed on Monday that her mother Patricia, and sister Alison both died on the same day over the weekend.

Multiple news outlets reported the fact on Monday, and Carey confirmed it, telling People Magazine that her mother died and in a “tragic turn of events,” her sister lost her life that same day.

Carey, a Grammy-award winning singer graduated from Harborfields High School in Greenlawn in 1987. She credited her mother – who was an opera singer – as an inspiration for her singing career.

According to a biography written by Chris Nickson, her sister, Alison, was raised by their father, Alfred Roy Carey, after their parents divorced, while Mariah Carey was raised by their mother.

No causes of death for either are known at this time.