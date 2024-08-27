Long Island High School Student Releases New Book To Help Teens Take Care Of Their Mental Health

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the midst of navigating the challenges of high school, 16-year-old Blake Rabinowitz—currently a student at Half Hollow Hills East High School—released her new book Advice from the Older Sister I Never Had to help inspire and motivate her peers to take care of their mental health.

During a bout of stress she faced during her freshman year of high school, Blake discovered a powerful way to cope with the anxiety that many teens face. As an accomplished student and competitive swimmer, Blake found that journaling her emotions and writing poetry helped her escape from the stress of her busy schedule. What began as a personal exploration through poetry and journaling has now evolved into a mission to help others, culminating in the release of her book. This collection of poems, paired with journaling prompts, offers teens a safe space to express their thoughts and emotions, with the goal of improving their mental health and fostering a better understanding of themselves.

“The teenage years are marked by a yearning for independence and feelings of self-consciousness, and sometimes, admitting we are struggling mentally is the hardest thing teens can do,” Rabinowitz stated. “This book serves as a first step into taking care of one’s mental health. It does not uproot a teen’s life to journal, but it can completely change their mindset.”

Blake’s journey started when she bravely shared a poem about her fears in front of her classmates. The response was overwhelming, with many of her peers expressing that they felt the same way. Encouraged by this connection, Blake continued to write and journal, using these practices to manage her own stress. Recognizing the power of writing to alleviate her anxiety, she decided to share these tools with others through workshops at her school and in her community.

The poems in the book offer the advice Blake wished she had received earlier in her own life. Through her writing, she aims to validate the feelings of other teens and provide them with the guidance she longed for. Despite the digital connectivity of today’s youth, Blake notes that many still feel isolated, a feeling she hopes her book can help alleviate.

As the teen mental health crisis reaches new heights across America, Blake hopes her personal experiences with stress and anxiety have shaped her commitment to helping other teens navigate their emotions and find solace in journaling.