Long Island WWII Veterans Invited to Netherlands for 80th Anniversary of Dutch Liberation

A group of World War II veterans from Long Island is preparing for a trip to the Netherlands in September 2024, where they will participate in the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Dutch Liberation and Operation Market Garden. The event marks an important milestone in the history of World War II, celebrating the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

The trip is organized by Roger Kilfoil, a Marine veteran and Vice President of Honor Flight Long Island, through his nonprofit organization, Mission Margraten Plus. Since its inception in 2019, the organization has made several trips to the Netherlands, bringing WWII veterans to honor Dutch Grave Adoption families and participate in annual celebrations.

The veterans have been invited as guests of honor for the 80th anniversary events, where they will meet the King and Queen of the Netherlands. The veterans will also take part in the country’s week-long Liberation Day Celebrations from September 9-23, 2024.

“Our WWII veterans are given a way to feel relevant again,” Kilfoil said. “Isolated and alone, some become depressed and no longer feel like the Greatest Generation heroes they once were.”

However, Kilfoil noted that not all veterans may be able to make the trip due to their advanced age and health concerns. He is calling on the community for support, both in prayers and in fundraising efforts to cover travel expenses. Donations can be made through their website or GoFundMe page.

For more information or to contribute, contact Roger or Stephanie Folwell at (631) 766-3296 or via email at rkfdny@yahoo.com.