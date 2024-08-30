Close Out The Summer With A New Pet: Animals For Adoption On Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A gentle reminder that Clear the Shelters Month continues throughout this weekend, and with a ton of adorable adoptables and reduced adoption fees, there’s no better time to bring home your new best friend!

*Emergency Donation Request* Hope for Cleo Animal Rescue needs emergency assistance! On August 18th, flash floods devastated their rescue kennels after they just completed renovations. Everything was destroyed, dogs were huddled in cages but are now safe. Hope for Cleo desperately needs supplies to care for the dogs while they rebuild. Please visit their website at https://www.hopeforcleo.com/hopeforcleoanimalrescuefloodrelief for more information.

*Donation Request and Upcoming Event* Paw it Forward Pet Pantry needs volunteers, including those who can lift heavier objects and those who own vehicles to help with transporting goods. If you can’t volunteer but wish to donate, consider purchasing items from their Amazon Wish List or attend their upcoming Yard Sale on Saturday, September 8th from 11am-5pm, 114 & 118 Clarendon Drive, Valley Stream. Free gift with minimum $5 purchase (while supplies last). Email volunteerpawitforward@gmail.com for more information.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Goldie is a 4 year old, domestic short-hair girl with a stunning tabby and white coat. This affectionate little lady came to the shelter as a stray momma with her litter of kittens. Her daughter Kate is still keeping her company at the shelter, which works for Goldie, who just adores spoiling her baby with tons of love.

Goldie’s name is fitting, as visitors quickly learn she has a solid 24-karat heart! This young mama is incredibly sweet and very comfortable around people. Goldie enjoys being on both the giving and receiving ends when it comes to attention and TLC. A good scratch behind the ears or snuggle session is easily rewarded with endless purring and cuddles. Too much is never enough! Goldie is every cat-loving human’s dream and deserves a home where she can love and be loved.

Goldie would be thrilled to find a family that has room in their heart for her baby Kate. However, they may be separated for the right home. Goldie is healthy and would likely do well with children and other pets. If you are interested in her, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with them in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Penny is a fearless explorer and is the most courageous of her four siblings, always the first to venture into new spaces and discover hidden nooks. Penny’s outgoing personality makes her the life of any room she enters, instantly winning over everyone she meets. This little dynamo is full of energy and loves playtime that keeps her on the move. Whether she’s scaling a tall cat tree, chasing after her favorite toy, or engaging in a spirited game of tag, Penny’s athleticism shines through. Despite her busy schedule, Penny always makes time for quick snuggles and kisses.

Penny would well in a home with a tall cat tree and plenty of scratching posts to keep her entertained. Her friendly nature means she could get along well with a well-behaved dog, and who knows-she might even find a new best friend!

Lace is a very outgoing and affectionate kitten. She will greet anyone that enters the room, immediately demanding attention. She loves to snuggle and just wants to be around her person. She would make a purrrfect addition to any home!

To adopt Penny or Lace, complete an adoption application at https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Cinnamon is a beautiful two-year-old Pittie mix looking for her perfect home. This cutie is a little shy around new people, but once she’s won over (usually with some yummy treats!) she’s your friend for life. Cinnamon would love to be a part of an active household with older children who can keep up with her. This sweet girl prefers to be the only pet in the home to soak up all your love and affection!

*Double Adoption* Look at the cuteness of double-the-fun three-month-old brothers Ken and Kelso! These local rescues are learning all about the playground we call indoor living. Given a moment to explore, they’ll build a new life together with you in no time!

Jack is a one-year-old Shepherd mix with a beautiful brindle coat. This sweet boy has a lot of energy and we’re looking for an active household with larger dog breed experience to embrace his energy and continue to work on his training. Jack gets along well with other dogs, so bring your entire family, including any canine companions to the Port Washington, NY adoption center today!

Mysterious Madras has been assured her past is behind her. While she may hesitate to trust again, she does push herself to try. Animal League America wants to make sure her next home will have everything she needs along with a special adopter to depend on. Could that be you?

Julianne is a three-year-old Retriever mix who was rescued from North Carolina with her litter of puppies. Animal League America showed up just in time to give this sweet mama and her babies a second chance at life – as the entire family was scheduled to be euthanized the very next day. Fortunately, ALL of Julianne’s puppies found loving homes and now we’re looking for the perfect family for this lovely lady. Julianne’s ideal home is in a quiet neighborhood with a fully fenced-in yard where she can run around.

*Double Adoption* All was pleasant in Riverdale for bonded five-year-old besties Betty and Veronica, until a major upheaval ended their tranquility. Animal League America welcomed these lovely ladies back into their care, after losing everything they’ve ever known. A quiet home for their restart will give them the comfort they need.

Nala is a 1 ½ year old Hound Mix looking for the perfect home to call her own. This sweet and shy pup is very playful and loves to spend time in our dog park. Nala is looking for an experienced adopter with children 14+ who can continue to work with Nala on her training. If you give Nala the chance, she’ll show you unconditional love!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!