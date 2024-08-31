Quantcast
Featured News

Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Mariah Carey, Syosset Murder, And More

Top 5 Mariah Carey

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Mariah Carey’s Mother, Sister Die On Same Day Over The Weekend

top 5

Famous singer and Huntington native Mariah Carey confirmed on Monday that her mother Patricia, and sister Alison both died on the same day over the weekend.

Outdoor Concerts In Nassau County For August 2024

Top 5

Summer is not over yet! Here are remaining outdoor concerts in Nassau County for August.

5 Dead in Syosset Family Murder-Suicide

Top 5

Joseph Delucia Jr., 59, of Syosset, was identified by police as the shooter in an apparent murder-suicide in Syosset Sunday, where police say he shot and killed his two sisters, brother and niece.

OpEd: Gardiners Island’s Rocky Future

Top 5

What is the long-term future for Gardiners Island—the historically and environmentally important 6-mile- by 3-mile-long island sitting between the twin forks of eastern Long Island?

Officials: Raccoon, Feral Cat in Valley Stream Test Positive For Rabies

Top 5

A raccoon and a feral cat, both from Valley Stream, have tested positive for rabies, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.

