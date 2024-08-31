Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Mariah Carey, Syosset Murder, And More
The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.
Famous singer and Huntington native Mariah Carey confirmed on Monday that her mother Patricia, and sister Alison both died on the same day over the weekend.
Summer is not over yet! Here are remaining outdoor concerts in Nassau County for August.
Joseph Delucia Jr., 59, of Syosset, was identified by police as the shooter in an apparent murder-suicide in Syosset Sunday, where police say he shot and killed his two sisters, brother and niece.
What is the long-term future for Gardiners Island—the historically and environmentally important 6-mile- by 3-mile-long island sitting between the twin forks of eastern Long Island?
A raccoon and a feral cat, both from Valley Stream, have tested positive for rabies, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.