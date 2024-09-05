Long Island Secures $405 Million Federal Grant for Electrical Grid Upgrades

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A $405 million federal grant has been awarded to significantly enhance the electrical transmission and distribution systems across Long Island and the Rockaways. The funding, provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMPG), is intended to strengthen the Long Island Power Authority’s (LIPA) infrastructure against future extreme weather events.

The grant will be used to fortify 166 overhead circuits, covering approximately 1,376 miles of Long Island’s power distribution network. This investment is part of a larger effort to make the region’s electrical grid more resilient, following the extensive damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias in August 2020, which left 650,000 residents without power. The project will also include the storm hardening of an additional 166 overhead three-phase primary circuits. Combined with previous upgrades funded by FEMA after Hurricane Sandy, more than half of LIPA’s overhead system will be storm-hardened by the project’s completion.

Key improvements funded by the grant include the replacement of approximately 11,000 utility poles with stronger models capable of withstanding hurricane-force winds up to 135 mph. In addition, 1,281 miles of primary wire will be upgraded to more durable and resilient materials, and 29,000 utility crossarms will be replaced with shorter, synthetic versions designed to resist damage from falling tree limbs.

LIPA, a public authority, has been able to secure multiple FEMA grants over the past decade to offset the costs of storm recovery and climate resiliency efforts. These grants have reduced customer costs by $2.3 billion, and mitigation efforts funded through FEMA have proven effective.

“Long Island is an island in the Atlantic Ocean on the front lines of climate change. This federal funding is significant for Long Island,” John Durso, Long Island Federation of Labor AFL-CIO president, said. “Enhancing our electric grid’s reliability and resiliency is vital to delivering stable power and good-paying union jobs for a better and brighter future. We would also like to thank Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Schumer, and Senator Gillibrand for their leadership and support in securing these funds.”

With this investment, Long Island is poised to improve the resilience of its electrical grid.

“This important funding is vital to the continued strengthening of Long Island’s electrical infrastructure, making it more robust against extreme weather we are experiencing,” Pat Guidice, business manager of IBEW 1049, said. “In addition, this will create more jobs for trained professionals so vital for the operation of the Grid while boosting our local economy. IBEW Local 1049 is proud to contribute with skilled union labor, ensuring the work is done safely and efficiently. We thank our leaders for securing this vital investment.”