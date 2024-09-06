September is Cat Month – Celebrate it By Adopting One! Animals For Adoption On Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

September means the end of summer and back to school, but did you know it’s also “Happy Cat Month”, dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of cats, which means there’s no better time to give a kitty a second chance at happiness by adopting today! More of a dog lover? We got them too…read more right here!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Haus is a ten-month-old pit bull mix who was rescued from Arkansas. He would do best with older children since he is still working on his basic commands. Not only is Haus a handsome boy with his golden-brown eyes but he also has a very tender personality. He is the ideal canine for someone who likes to get outside and stretch their legs. Haus is also a wonderful cuddler and will be the best of company when it’s time to take a nap or watch a movie.

*Double Adoption* Sweet sisters Nova and Chia have arrived from Puerto Rico, and these adorable kittens are ready to face new adventures together. Does a pair of striking six-month-old mini house panthers sound irresistible to you? They’re absolutely wonderful and ready for the ultimate ride of their lives!

Rascal is an eight-year-old shepherd mix who was originally rescued from Virginia. Rascal lived in a home his whole life and came back to Animal League America recently when he lost his owner. Rascal is a very sweet boy who enjoys getting a lot of love and attention. He is still very active and enjoys playing ball in the park. A home in a quieter neighborhood with a fully fenced in yard with older children would be best for Rascal since that is what he is accustomed to.

After everything Cricket experienced to finally taste freedom in Bianca’s Furry Friends, she needed a moment to settle in from the streets of Afghanistan. Time was a wonderful tool used to replace her fears with confidence! Blinks and treats led to trust, which pulled her into playtime with visitors and staff. Animal League America promised Cricket more fun ahead in her first real home, where she’ll rule all the human hearts as the only pet.

Scrappy is a one-year-old hound terrier mix who was rescued from Louisiana. He arrived at the adoption center when he was just a small pup and has been waiting for a family to choose him as their beloved canine companion. Since Scrappy has never lived in a home, he would love an owner who has dog experience. Animal League America wants to ensure that he is given the time and patience he may need to decompress and acclimate to life in a home. If given the chance, Scrappy will show you what a fun loving and loyal companion he can be.

Despite a rocky start to life, Luca, the little eight-month-old fluff ball is making up for lost time! Locally rescued alongside his momma and sister, he joined them in needing time with vets to relieve them of their health bumps. Time with dedicated vets gave Luca the opportunity to learn about people as well. Now that we feel confident Luca has a successful plan in place for his constipation, which will be covered at cost through Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers, he’s ready to share his whole heart with a lucky family.

Aurora is a stunning 2-year-old Catahoula pit bull mix who was rescued recently from Arkansas. Aurora has a very gentle personality and would do well with children 6 years of age or older. If you currently have a canine in the home, you can arrange a meet and greet for them prior to adoption to ensure they enjoy each other’s play styles. With Aurora’s laid back and calm demeanor we believe she will be the ideal family companion for those who want to go for walks around the neighborhood and then cuddle up on the couch afterwards to watch your favorite Netflix series.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Wilson! This dapper domestic short-haired boy is fabulous with his black and white tuxedo coat, estimated to be about seven years old. When this sweet gentleman arrived at the shelter, caretakers believed there was a chance someone would claim him, but sadly no one did.

Upon making his acquaintance, you will quickly learn Wilson has a magical way of making everyone feel special. He appreciates every moment of affection and attention and repays you by cozying up ever so closely with the serenade of his gentle purr. Wilson is a social fella who likes to be seen. He is incredibly outgoing and never turns down the opportunity to greet a new friend. Wilson’s amazing personality coupled with his distinguished good looks will bring endless joy to a lucky family’s heart and home. Wilson would do well in most homes including those with kids, other cats, and possibly dogs.

If you are interested in meeting Wilson, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Socket is a special kitty with a permanent wink! This little lady doesn’t let her missing eye stop her at all! She loves to play with her siblings and her favorite toys are springs and mice. She loves attention and will occasionally climb in your lap for some snuggles!

Nectarine is a high-energy kitty who loves to play with other kittens! She has created her own game where she carries her toys to different places and then goes back to switch them again. Nectarine is so friendly, the kind of kitten who loves people and loves to interact with everyone. When people aren’t around, she looks for other cats to play with. Climbing cat trees is one of her favorite activities. This affectionate and outgoing sweetheart needs a furever home.

To adopt Socket or Nectarine, complete an adoption application at https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!