3 Suffolk Students Arrested for Threatening Classmates

Three boys were arrested on the first week of school, including one teen who threatened to shoot classmates and another student who brought a knife on his bus, Suffolk County police said.

In the first case, a 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday night with making a threat of mass harm after he allegedly wrote that he would shoot people at Brennan High School in West Babylon, police said. The teen made the threat in an online chat involving other students from the school.

Then on Thursday morning, a 15-year-old male who flashed a knife at his bus stop and was met by staff members as he exited the bus at Sachem High School North in Lake Ronkonkoma, police said. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Investigators later determined that the teen was threatened in July by another 15-year-old boy, who was charged with aggravated harassment.

The boys’s names were not released because they are minors. Each was released to the custody of their parents. They will be arraigned in Family Court at a later date.