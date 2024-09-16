29th Annual Fall Festival Celebrated in East Northport

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Fall Festival has been entertaining East Northport neighbors for 29 years, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Bands took to the Andy Passaretti music stage for the weekend-long festival. And when people weren’t enjoying live music, they were having a taste of the international food truck festival.

The festival addition, which began in 2022, features Long Island’s most popular food vendors. Nearly 20 trucks participated this year, including All American Wontons, Cousins Maine

Lobster, The Pudding Lady, Xtreme Empanadas, Kool Kat Ice Cream and more.

Also returning this year was the beer garden, this time featuring Cow Harbor Brewing Co. — a local favorite of craft beer enthusiasts — directly across from the band stage.

The party, hosted by the East Northport Chamber of Commerce, ran at John J. Walsh Memorial Park on Sept. 6, 7 and 8.