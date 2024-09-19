Daughtry is heading to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 19. (Photo source: Facebook)

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN + DAUGHTRY & LAKEVIEW

Staind and Breaking Benjamin are teaming up for a co-headlining tour with Daughtry and Lakeview. The tour kicks off with Staind’s new album, “Confessions of the Fallen,” and promises an epic rock experience. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com.

$95.94+. 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

ERIC ROBERTS

One of the most prolific actors in the English language, Eric Roberts comes to Long Island with his all-new memoir and a screening of his critically acclaimed film Runaway Train. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org.

$52. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN – THE MUSIC OF ABBA

Enjoy a night of ABBA’s greatest hits performed by the top ABBA tribute band from Sweden. Relive the magic of songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia.” Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org.

$45-$75. 8 p.m. Sept. 19.

KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN

Enjoy a killer tribute to Freddie Mercury, the frontrunner of the massively popular and influential band Queen. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$30-$136. 8 p.m. Sept. 19.

LISTENUP! MUSIC & ARTS FALL FESTIVAL

Enjoy the best live music and arts that Long Island has to offer at Stereo Garden. Headlining bands include BunktownFalls and Ernie and The Band. Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com

$31.62-$42.67. 6 p.m. Sept. 20.

$UICIDEBOY$

$uicideboy$, the critically acclaimed rap duo known for their dark and emotional lyrics, brings their Grey Day Tour 2024 to UBS Arena. Brace yourself for a high-energy performance. UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, ubsarena.com.

$99.35-$265.20. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

ALKALINE TRIO

Enjoy a high-energy night of punk rock and fun at the all-new Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs Tour featuring critically-acclaimed rock band Alkaline Trio. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com.

$44.20. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

1964: THE TRIBUTE

Often renowned as the world’s greatest band in history, the Beatles truly need no introduction. Enjoy a heartfelt tribute to the band at the Paramount on Long Island. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$32-$137. 8 p.m. Sept. 20.

6TH ANNUAL HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with a vibrant showcase of music, dance, and cultural performances. Enjoy an evening filled with rich traditions and festive entertainment. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$10-$35. 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

LUIS VARGAS, MANNY ROMPE CORAZONES PAPELETA, ALEX BUENO, GRP. D’ AHORA

Experience a night of passionate Latin music with a stellar lineup featuring Luis Vargas, Manny Rompe Corazones Papeleta, Alex Bueno, and Grp. D’ Ahora. Get ready to dance and sing along to their infectious rhythms. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com.

$51-$207. 8 p.m. Sept. 21.

CHRIS MONTY, VANESSA HOLLINGSHEAD & JOE BUBLEWICZ

Enjoy a night of laughter and fun at the Married, Single & A Baby event, where three unique comedians provide their experiences on relationships, kids, and a lot more. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org.

$40-50. 8 p.m. Sept. 21.

CLASSICAL MYSTERY TOUR

Relive the magic of The Beatles with a unique orchestral experience. Original cast members from the Broadway hit Beatlemania join forces with the Massapequa Philharmonic to present a stunning reimagining of timeless Beatles classics. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35. 8 p.m. Sept. 21.

NCT DREAM

Get ready for a night filled with dazzling visuals and catchy tunes! The global K-Pop phenomenon NCT DREAM brings their world tour, “THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAM( )SCAPE” to UBS Arena. UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, ubsarena.com.

$71.15-$672. 8 p.m. Sept. 21.

ANDY GRAMMER

Experience Andy Grammer’s inspiring one-man show featuring music and personal stories. Enjoy an evening of heartfelt performances and motivational moments. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$49-$109. 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

JIMMY VIVINO

Critically-acclaimed singer and instrumentalist Jimmy Vivino is known for his long time performing on Conan O’Brien’s late-night shows. Experience a night of jams and vibes at his all-new concert. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead, suffolktheater.com.

$35-$55. 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

MOGULS

This noir musical, written by author Michael Benson and film director Craig Singer, details the lives of two Hollywood pioneers: Nicholas and Joseph Schenk. With key holdings in major film companies, these two film moguls ran an international empire behind closed doors. Experience the thrill and mystery of the Schenk brothers. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org.

$41. 7 p.m. Sept. 25.