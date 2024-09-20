Fall In Love, Adopt A Pet! These Furry Friends Need LI Homes

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Whether you’re looking for an energetic dog to join your fall outdoor adventures or a cuddly cat to snuggle up with, we have your purrfect match right here!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week — Beetlejuice, Lydia, and Delia! These three charming kittens are patiently waiting to find their forever homes. And just in time for spooky season, these precious fur babies will bring magic, joy, laughter, and adventure into a lucky family’s life.

If you are interested in meeting Beetlejuice, Lydia, Delia, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Kyo is a sweet 6-month-old kitten who will jump into your lap. He will stretch out his arms for you to pick him up to cuddle. In his foster home he plays with wand toys and seems to really enjoy them. Kyo will also bat around balls for fun. He can be a bit shy at first but comes around quickly if you start to play with him. This affectionate boy loves other cats and people.

This striking kitten is so sweet and is unique with her two different colored eyes. Tohru was found with an eye infection which has left some corneal scarring, but this doesn’t seem to affect her vision. This adorable girl has lots of love to give. She needs patience to warm up but will be the best friend ever once you pull out a wand toy. Playful and gentle would best describe Tohru. Let’s find her match!

To adopt Kyo or Tohru, complete an adoption application at tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Ash is a sweet three-year-old Labrador mix who was rescued from Louisiana. This handsome boy is looking for a comfortable and cozy home to call his own. Ash is housebroken, knows his basic commands, and LOVES playing in the kiddie pool. Ash prefers to be the king of the castle as the only pet in the home so he can soak up all your love and affection!

Elliot and Ripley are two cute and tiny three-month-old brothers hanging out together, knowing they are now safe after recently being rescued from outdoors. They’ve got some cool cat energy for such little “fur”iends, but they’re saving the party for the day they find their real home.

Meet Princess, a seven-year-old German Shepherd mix who balances energy and calm. She’s house-trained, great with young kids, and ready for hikes or quiet nights. Princess would thrive with an experienced adopter who can provide mental and physical enrichment.

One-year-old Chester has made a big impression on our hearts! How can someone so small take up so much room? This zesty little tiger is someone special—extraordinary really! He loves going on his room’s exercise wheel and deserves an athletic life indoors with a family who’ll show him that all he endured was worth it because it led him to you!

Meet Bali, a loving two-year-old Labrador mix with plenty of energy. She would thrive in an active, adults-only home with an experienced adopter who can provide the training she needs. Eager to learn, Bali has great potential with the right guidance. If you’re a seasoned pet owner seeking a loyal companion, visit Bali today!

Five-month-old Momo is ready to meet his family! This scrumptious boy from South Carolina is your tabby dreams come true. That “m” on his forehead stands for Marvelous because he truly is! Momo spent a moment with his vet friends to solve his tummy troubles; and a special diet has been a helpful solution to that problem. Now he’s ready for you to offer him a place in your home!

Meet Kevin, a one-year-old Terrier mix full of energy! This playful pup loves outdoor

adventures and fetch. He’d thrive in an active home with older kids who can match his enthusiasm. Kevin gets along with other dogs and would love to meet potential canine siblings. With continued training, he’ll be an amazing companion.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!