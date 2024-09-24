D’Esposito’s Nepotism Allegations Spark Backlash From George Santos

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Congressman Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) says he has “upheld the highest ethical standards of personal conduct.” Other politicians seem to disagree.

D’Esposito’s nepotism allegations could land the former NYPD cop in trouble with the House Ethics Committee.

D’Esposito’s Nepotism Allegations

A New York Times report released yesterday alleged that D’Esposito, who represents New York’s 4th congressional district, put two people on payroll for what are being described as “no show” jobs — his fiancée’s daughter, and his mistress.

D’Esposito paid his fiancée’s daughter $3,800 a month, while he paid his alleged mistress, Devin Faas, $2,000 a month. Their monthly salaries ultimately cost Nassau County taxpayers around $29,000.

He hired his fiancée’s daughter, Tessa Lark, shortly after swearing his oath to office in January 2023. He hired Faas soon after, in April. Both payrolls stopped that July, when D’Esposito’s fiancée Cynthia Lark reportedly found out about the affair and temporarily ended her and D’Esposito’s relationship.

Lark worked part-time and provided her skills in photography and graphic design, anonymous sources had told the Times. While Faas was described as a “liaison to the office,” four former House employees familiar with the office told the Times they had never encountered Faas.

People are now questioning whether Faas’ position was simply a means of collecting a taxpayer-funded check — commonly referred to as “ghost employment” or a “no-show job.”

D’Esposito’s actions, if true, would potentially violate two different House Ethics Committee rules — one against nepotism, which maintains that members of Congress may not employ relatives, including stepchildren, and another which states that members of Congress may not have sexual relations with any employees.

“The latest political tabloid garbage being peddled by The New York Times is nothing more than a slimy, partisan ‘hit piece’ designed to distract Long Islanders from Democrats’ failing record on border security, the economy, and foreign policy,” D’Esposito said in a statement released to the Press.

“My personal life has never interfered with my ability to deliver results for New York’s 4th district, and I have upheld the highest ethical standards of personal conduct.”

“Voters deserve better than the Times’ gutter politics,” he added.

What Other Politicians Have To Say About D’Esposito’s Nepotism Allegations

D’Esposito’s nepotism allegations come shortly before election day, when the first-term congressman will be seeking reelection. He is running against Laura Gillen, former Town of Hempstead supervisor, whom he defeated in 2022.

“These are very serious allegations that demand further investigation, and it’s clear that Anthony D’Esposito has abused his power in every position of trust he’s ever held,” she said in a statement released by her press team.

Another former congressman seemed to delight in D’Esposito’s nepotism allegations.

George Santos, who formerly represented New York’s 3rd congressional district, seemed offended that an office holder would misuse taxpayer dollars.

Hey @thedailybeast and @nytimes check your self!@ANTHONYDESPO didn’t “potentially” violate house ethics rules… as a matter of FACT he violated Nepotism laws and owes the tax payers back whatever funds he misappropriated to funnel to them along with hefty fines! pic.twitter.com/ku5PpcFE3t — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) September 24, 2024

“Long Island, specifically NY4 the choice is clear, you can send anyone except This fraud who steals and misappropriates tax payer funds to pay his love interests in a No show job!” Santos, who was expelled from Congress for financial wrongdoing, said on X. “Those are resources he stole from you and used it for his own benefit.”

“I feel liberated for speaking truth to power on everything!” he added.

He further posted a video calling for outlets like the New York Times to use language thta more explicitly condemns D’Esposito’s nepotism allegations.

D’Esposito’s nepotism allegations has landed him in hot water with reporters. A video from CNN’s Hayley Talbot shows the congressman avoiding their questions (“Do you have any comment on giving your mistress a job?”) as he holds his cell phone to his ear.

Rep D’Esposito, endangered NY GOP, refuses to respond to questions about NYT report that he hired his mistress and fiancés daughter pic.twitter.com/RyQUTypkRW — haleytalbotcnn (@haleytalbotcnn) September 23, 2024

Amid the controversy, D’Esposito’s fiancée Cynthia Lark says the situation was simply no one’s business.

It was a “very hurtful time in my life” and a “family matter,” she told the Times.