Billy Joel — My Life Exclusive Exhibit Extended Through 2025

The Billy Joel — My Life exhibit at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is extending its run due to overwhelming demand.

The “Billy Joel — My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” exhibit is not movin’ out.

Due to overwhelming demand, the exclusive Billy Joel exhibit will continue to run through spring of 2025. “Billy Joel — My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” is Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame’s first-ever exhibit dedicated solely to the LIMEHOF inductee.

The exhibit made Billy Joel himself emotional — upon touring it in an advanced VIP preview before it opened, Joel was so emotionally moved and impressed with the exhibit that he kept saying “Where did you get all of this stuff?”

The legendary Long Islander’s exhibit — made with direct feedback from the eponymous piano man — opened in November 2023 and was initially slated to end this month, but tens of thousands of people have come out to celebrate Billy Joel. The high demand ensured that the exhibit will run for “the longest time” — or, at least through spring of next year.

“Billy Joel — My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” spans Joel’s life and decades-long career from growing up in Hicksville to his legendary run at Madison Square Garden. It includes over 50 years of Billy Joel’s most cherished items including rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video, dozens of awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments and historic photos, many donated by Billy Joel himself.

“The ‘Billy Joel – My Life’ exhibit continues to attract enthusiastic audiences from throughout world, exceeding our expectations as his legions of fans experience every facet of Billy’s incredible career in this extraordinary exhibition,” said Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman.

“We are thrilled that our visitors and the media have rated us one of the best Music Hall of Fame’s in the country, as we showcase rare memorabilia from our Long Island Inductees representing every musical genre from rock, pop, jazz, blues hip-hop and more.”

The exhibit was created by renowned designer and LIMEHOF board member Kevin O’Callaghan with direct feedback from Billy Joel. The care and dedication put into the feature paid off.

Ticket sales have been in the tens of thousands. The opening weekend alone attracted visitors from other states including New Jersey, Massachusetts and the Carolinas. Since then, visitors have traveled in from far and wide and even from overseas to see the exclusive “Billy Joel — My Life” exhibit. The Hall of Fame itself was even listed on Grammy.com as one of the top Halls of Fame in the country to visit.

The “Billy Joel — My Life” exhibit remains a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Billy Joel’s life-spanning career — from his roots in Hicksville and Levittown through his albums, tours, inspirations, and personal experiences. There will be more items added including rare photos, awards and other memorabilia from Billy Joel’s life and career.

The exhibit is running at LIMEHOF’s Stony Brook Village location, at 97 Main St., Stony Brook.

Tickets are available now at TheBillyExhibit.com or are available to be purchased in person at LIMEHOF. For more information about LIMEHOF visit LIMusicHallOfFame.org/museum.