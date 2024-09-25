Shelter Pet Outreach Team Brings Adorable Furry Friends To Those Who Need It Most

Jeanette Lewis, resident of The Harbor House in Oyster Bay, was able to spend time with adoptable dog Louis thanks to the Shelter Pet Outreach Team.

Nearly a decade ago, North Shore Animal League America launched a heartwarming program with a simple yet powerful goal: to brighten the lives of those in care facilities by connecting them with rescued pups. Known as the Shelter Pet Outreach Team (SPOT), each week, volunteers and associates bring canine companions to nursing homes, senior citizen centers, VA hospitals and rehabilitation centers across Long Island.

Studies show that programs like the Shelter Pet Outreach Team provide therapeutic benefits, helping to reduce stress and ease anxiety for individuals who are alone, ill, or living in specialized care facilities.

“It’s really about making people’s days a little brighter,” said Anthony Angioletti, Senior Director of Offsite Programs. “A lot of the people we visit week after week look forward to this time. Even if it’s just 10 or 15 minutes, it’s a break from their day.”

At its core, the program is volunteer-driven, with dedicated individuals who share a passion for bringing joy to those in need. The impact of the Shelter Pet Outreach Team reaches far beyond just seniors.

“While a lot of our visits are to assisted living facilities, we also go to rehabilitation centers and the VA hospital,” Angioletti added. “Some volunteers are veterans themselves, making the connection even more meaningful.”

The visits typically last two to three hours, depending on how many individuals are able to participate.

“We go from room to room, allowing patients/residents to hold or pet the animals,” Angioletti explained. Dogs selected for the program are carefully chosen based on temperament and size, and puppies are preferred because they’re small enough for everyone to hold.

“We also look for the more calm, gentle ones, as some puppies can be a little rambunctious,” Angioletti added. “Before every visit, we make sure they’re groomed, with nails cut and filed to avoid any risk of scratching.”

While the Shelter Pet Outreach Team currently partners with about a dozen locations, there is a growing demand, and they are actively seeking to expand.

“We have a waiting list of organizations wanting to join the program, but it all depends on having enough volunteers,” Angioletti said.

For those interested in volunteering, the process is simple. Volunteers can sign up through the website, and after completing training in animal handling and behavior, they can start participating in visits. “New volunteers first report to our main site for training, but once they’re trained, we can work out ways for them to meet on-site at local facilities”.

To learn more about SPOT, including how to volunteer or participate in the program, visit AnimalLeague.org.