These Friends Need New Homes — Adopt Today!

We’re starting this week’s adoption column off with an urgent donation request. This week, a Woodbury veterinarian was placed under arrest after 200 animals were found living in deplorable conditions in her home.

Humane Long Island has been on the scene rescuing ducks, geese, peafowl, songbirds, a prairie dog, and more. These animals can’t save themselves and rely on local heroes to help. Please consider supporting Humane Long Island’s work by donating at humanelongisland.org/donate

*Double Adoption* Meet Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pets of the week, inseparable pair, Johnny Cash and June Carter! Johnny (male) and June (female) sport matching red and brown coats and are approximately four years old. They are both pint-sized meatballs, about the same size as a bulldog. Their introductions to the public began when they were found wandering in Kings Park.

It quickly became clear that this exquisite pair had been used for breeding purposes and later carelessly discarded. Despite their misfortune, Johnny and June are two incredibly sweet, loveable house hippos! They enjoy tons of attention and never miss an opportunity to shine in the spotlight. This stunning duo deserves nothing short of finding a great family to show them what a fairytale ending really looks like.

These two have been through a lot together and adore each other. The team at the shelter would be thrilled if they could live happily ever after together however, under the right circumstances they can be separated. While June could possibly be placed in a home with other dogs, the only one for Johnny is June. They both would do well with children over the age of ten. They are young and healthy, however June has heat intolerance which needs to be managed.

If you are interested in meeting Johnny and June, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Three-year-old Simon Says blink twice if you’re falling in love! This fun boy was discovered in a local yard and delivered to safety by his rescuer. He’s completely purrfect but has just one request: to be the only pet in his home. No one knows all Simon Says has survived to get to Bianca’s Furry Friends, but he’s game for new adventures with a loving human family!

Say hello to Marley! This two-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix is as charming as he is cuddly! Marley was adopted as a puppy but was sadly surrendered when his family fell on tough times. Now, he’s ready for a fresh start with a loving family! He’s housebroken, crate-trained, knows his basic commands, and has the calmest, most loving personality. Marley would thrive with experienced adopters and kids over 6. Bring the whole family (including your pups!) to our Port Washington, NY adoption center and be the hero Marley’s been waiting for!

Six-month-old Cinderella is looking for her storybook ending. After being spotted in a yard, she was brought inside for safety where she lived harmoniously among her feline friends. Now she’s counting on some fairy dust to prepare her for the ball—or a romp around your living room!

Meet Gino! This handsome three-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix is ready to find his forever family. Adopted as a puppy, Gino’s world was turned upside down when his owner moved and couldn’t take him along. Now, he’s struggling to adjust to the shelter life after knowing the comforts of home. Gino is looking for an experienced adopter with older kids who can give him the stability and love he craves. If you’re searching for a loyal, sweet companion to fill your heart and home, Gino is your guy!

*Double Adoption* Six-month-olds Turquia and Venice are twinning! These sweet, matching sisters traveled from Puerto Rico with their hearts set on finding a real home together. The life they left behind had its challenges, but a comfy bed to share in Bianca’s Furry Friends has helped erase those memories, opening them up to newfound happiness. Want to be owned by a pair of gentle sisters? Stop by and visit them today!

Your New Best Friend Awaits! Chewie, a one-year-old American Pitbull Terrier mix, is ready to find his forever home—and he just might be the loyal companion you’ve been searching for. Adopted as a puppy, Chewie found himself back at Animal League America when his previous family moved away and left him behind. Chewie is the perfect blend of laid-back and playful. Whether he’s snuggled up on the couch for a cozy night in or romping around the dog park, this handsome pittie knows how to make the most of life! Chewie is housebroken, knows his basic commands, and gets along wonderfully with other dogs—making him an all-around great companion.

Mysterious Merle arrived with no information beyond his need for help. Now seven-year-old, Merle is feeling better and enjoying the pampering he may never have had before. He’s a wonderfully grateful blue-eyed cotton ball of a guy wishing he had a place to call his furever. And the surprises keep coming as he reveals to us what an enchanting friend he can be to his feline roommates.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!