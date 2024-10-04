The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

THE REVEREND HORTON HEAT

He’s a time-travelling space-cowboy on an endless interstellar musical tour, and we are all the richer and “psychobillier” for getting to tag along with guests The Koffin Kats plus a special appearance by Big Sandy. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org.

$49-$79. 8 p.m. Oct. 4.

MAX AMINI

Jerry Seinfeld said this comedian from Arizona is one of the top stand-up acts to watch. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35, $45-$110. 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

MANDY PATINKIN AND THE PRINCESS BRIDE

Listen as the legendary actor, who portrayed Inigo Montoya in classic film, moderates the Q&A session after movie screening. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

AMOR EN VIVO

The lineup features Alejandro Fernandez, Laura Pausini, Sebastian Vatra, Camila and Reik. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$59-$287. 8 p.m. Oct. 5.

GILBERTO SANTA ROSA

This six-time-Grammy-winning Puerto Rican bandleader is nicknamed “El Caballero de la Salsa.” Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$50-$164. 8 p.m. Oct. 5.

NITTY GRITTY BAND

For nearly six decades, this three-time Grammy-winning band has entertained audiences with their top-shelf musicianship and timeless hits “Mr. Bojangles,” “Fishin’ In The Dark,” “An American Dream,” and many more. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$59-$289. 8 p.m. Oct. 5.

FOOD AND COUNTRY

In this powerful new documentary, we follow Ruth Reichl — trailblazing food critic, groundbreaking editor, best-selling memoirist, and for decades one of the most influential figures shaping American food culture — as she grows concerned about the fate of small farmers, ranchers, and chefs as they wrestle with both immediate and systemic challenges as the pandemic takes hold. In Person: Filmmaker Laura Gabbert. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

$10-$16. 12 p.m. Oct. 6.

JEKYL & HYDE

An evocative tale of two men — one, a doctor, passionate and romantic, the other, a terrifying madman — and two women. One is beautiful and trusting; the other, is beautiful and trusting only herself. Both women are in love with the same man, and both are unaware of his dark secret. CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, cmpac.com

$27-$254. Oct. 5-19.

RANDY RAINBOW

Long Island Lit Fest resents a most fun chat with The New York Times bestselling author and adored comedian about his new essay collection, Low Hanging Fruit. Adelphi University PAC 1 South Ave, Garden City. aupac.adelphi.edu

$50-$75. 3 p.m. Oct. 6.

EVERCLEAR

These Portland-based alt-rockers best known for ‘90s hits “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine” and “I Will Buy You a New Life” will perform with special guests Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25.50-$70.50. 7 p.m. Oct. 6.

THE OLIVER NELSON PROJECT

Jazz sextet with guest artist Oliver Nelson Jr. performing rare, unrecorded and lost compositions including arrangements for Herbie Mann, Kenny Dorham, Eric Dolphy, Art Farmer and others. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org

$20-$30. 7 p.m. Oct. 6.

AIR SUPPLY

With radio hits like “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” and “Lost in Love,” you’ll be thinking about your crush before you know it thanks to their unique blend of pop and soft rock. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$65-$255. 8 p.m. Oct. 6.

DAVID SEDARIS

Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of the New York Times best- sellers Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Calypso. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$75-95. 8 p.m. Oct. 6.

DAVA SOBEL

The bestselling author will discuss and sign copies of her latest work, The Elements of Marie Curie. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$43. 7 p.m. Oct. 8.

BARRY SONNENFELD

A lively evening featuring a screening of his iconic masterpiece that launched the award-winning mega-franchise Men in Black and a discussion of the director’s newest, hilarious book, Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

$50-$60. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

BEBORN BETON

Germany’s synthpop legends are performing live in their only area show during their first time back in the U.S. in two decades with opening act A Cloud of Ravens. Amityville Music Hall, 198 Bwy., Amityville, amh.live

$28-$41. 7 p.m. Oct. 10.

ELLE KING

Catch the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer on her Baby Daddy’s Weekend Tour with special guest Kendell Marvel. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$70. 8 p.m. Oct. 10.

MANDY GONZALAZ

Broadway star takes the stage to perform a brand new show! Previously shown talents in musicals such as Hamilton, Wicked and In the Heights. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 8 p.m. Oct. 10.

ANDERSON .PAAK

This Grammy-winning singer and rapper best known for his hit “Bubblin” and his band The Free Nationals will perform their album Malibu in its entirety. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$66-$500. 7 p.m. Oct. 11.

SOCIAL DISTORTION

Seminal punk stalwarts Mike Ness and crew take over the stage at The ’Mount for a no-holds-barred, rock-till-you-drop-or-are-carried-out mayhem fest replete high-octane, F-The-World anthems spanning the band’s nearly 40 years of ripping it, sure to include classics such as “Mommy’s Little Monster,” “Ball and Chain,” “Making Believe,” “Sick Boy” and “When The Angels Sing” along with newer firebombs from their latest, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes. Opening the show is The BellRays. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$79.50. 8 p.m. Oct. 11.

NICKI MINAJ

The Queen of Rap is back on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

9 p.m. Oct. 11.