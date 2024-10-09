Quantcast
Environment

Massive Geomagnetic Storm May Bring Aurora-Filled Skies, Disrupted Tech

By Posted on
geomagnetic storm causes aurora borealis
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Good news for stargazers — the aurora borealis may be visible from Long Island tomorrow night.

A huge eruption of charged particles from the sun is headed to earth at this moment, and is expected to arrive tomorrow night, causing a geomagnetic storm.

Solar emissions and magnetic storms like these can possibly disrupt technology, but are accompanied by a pleasant side effect — a night sky of pinks and greens known as the aurora borealis, Latin for “the northern light of dawn.”

The aurora is typically only visible from the highest of earth’s latitutes, but the increased magnetic activity means Long Island may be able to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous northern lights on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

What’s Causing The Aurora Borealis?

particularly strong solar flare erupted from the sun last night, and with it, a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) of solar material and magnetic waves. A CME commonly consists of around one billion tons of plasma from the sun.

These mass ejections often take a few days to arrive at earth, but some — like the one Long Island is about to experience — are stronger, and travel faster. The plasma then collides with earth’s own magnetic sphere, and the solar material transfers its own energy to the earth.

The event is called a geomagnetic storm.

This morning, a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch warning was issued by the Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Geomagnetic storms are measured by strength on a 5-category system — similar to that which measures hurricanes — called the G-scale. The storm about to hit earth is a severe G-4 event.

The resulting magnetic interaction causes the beautiful display of northern lights — though, there are some less enchanting effects as well.

Other Impacts Of The Geomagnetic Storm

Tomorrow’s storm may affect technology, but — unless you’re an astronaut or a high-altitude pilot — your own health is not at risk.

“Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground,” NASA representatives said. “However — when intense enough — they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS & communications signals travel.”

During magnetic storms, earth’s own magnetic sphere heats and distorts. The influx of energy can overload transformers and cause blackouts. GPS systems may start glitching, or stop working entirely. Orbiting satellites may slow down and become more difficult to control. Radio signals may be disrupted or blocked.

Some of this technology provides critical infrastructure. The possible communications disruptions or blackouts could be devastating to areas like Florida, who are preparing for the life-threatening Hurricane Milton only weeks after being hit by Hurricane Helene.

While your phone may prove a little slower than normal tomorrow night, take the opportunity to look up at the night sky — it may be more colorful than usual.

geomagnetic storm aurora borealis
The line of aurora borealis visibility crosses Long Island on NOAA’s aurora map. Other maps estimate that Long Island will be in the center of prime visibility.National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

