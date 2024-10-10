Harry Potter Pop-Up Restaurant ‘Wizardry’ Coming To Long Beach

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Harry Potter fans, grab your brooms — there’s a new restaurant that’s right up your Diagon Alley.

Wizardry, a magically interactive Harry Potter-inspired restaurant, will open in Long Beach just in time for the Halloween season. Outfitted in custom set designs and featuring immersive music, videos, décor and photo ops inspired by the iconic fantasy series, this pop-up will be out-of-this-wizarding-world.

The dinner experience is offered Friday through Sunday; each ticket includes a 90-minute reservation, with a choice of entree and dessert, for $40 per person.

The Weekend Brunch experience is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; each ticket includes a 90-minute reservation, with a choice of an entrée and unlimited mimosas, for $50 per person.

Are you a wizarding world whiz? Put your knowlege to the test with a weekly Wizardry Trivia night! The trivia, on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will delve into the wonderful world of Harry Potter. Trivia night includes a two-hour seating, main dish, dessert and a cocktail — plus, a chance to win prizes! Tickets are $50 per person.

The festive food and beverage offerings are downright magical; the cocktail menu will offer colorful drinks replete with dry ice served in science lab glassware. And, of course, it isn’t a Harry Potter pop-up without Butterbeer. The popular drink will be available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions.

Vegan, vegetarian and kid-friendly options are available for each seating, as well as additional beverages and sides.

Wizardry is located at 906 W. Beech St., Long Beach. Ticketed reservations will go on sale soon. Visit PopstarPopUp.com for more information.