The best things to do on Long Island this weekend include seeing the legendary Marco Antonio Solis.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS

Solis, the legendary Mexican singer and songwriter, is touring to promote his latest. Wear dancing shoes. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$72-$388. 8 p.m. Oct. 18.

QUINN XCII

This singer-songwriter from Michigan hits LI on his All You Can Eat Tour with opening act Carter Vail. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$40-$80. 8 p.m. Oct. 18.

JEFF GARLIN

He is known as the executive producer and co-star of the critically acclaimed “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which recently aired its tenth season, and was renewed for an eleventh, on HBO. Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com

8 p.m. Oct. 18, 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

WEST BOUND

This LA-based rock band is touring on the heels of their new single “Don’t Stand In My Sunshine.” Opening are Fnuff Zhuff, Paul Brown & The Killing Devils, Bad Marriage Hosted By Patty Dodge. Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com

$17.20-$311.50. 6 p.m. Oct. 19.

MONSTER OF FREESTYLE

Get ready for the Pretty in Pink edition. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$39-$185. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

ZEBRA

These ‘Nawlins transplants who made LI home are best known for their ‘80s rock hit “Tell Me What You Want.” Opening are Glenn Strange and Craving Strange. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com

$48.32. 8 p.m. Oct. 19.

STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT: THE DUKES OF FUNNYTOWN

Come see two of the most influential and funniest talents of the past century. These two men have been cracking jokes together since they met on the set of “Three Amigos.” Ticket includes the cocktail reception, Gala dinner and performance. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$1250+ 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

ANTHONY RODIA

Rodia’s comedy pulls from his real life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$49.50-$89.50. 7, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

CRY BABY: THE MUSICAL

A rockabilly adaptation of John Water’s classic film that spoofs the 1950s films of teenage angst. David Haverbaum’s and Adam Schlesinger’s tunes perfectly capture the essence of early rock and are backed by a hilarious book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell, which finds the squares of Baltimore facing off with leather-clad juvenile delinquents. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$40. Oct. 19-27.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA WITH RANDALL GOOSBY

Honored for his sensitivity and intensity of his musicianship, he brings the music of under-represented composers to crowds. See why he’s played alongside so many symphonies. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

THE LEGENDARY WAILERS

This Bob Marley-affiliated band featuring Junior Marvin is not to be confused with The Original Wailers. Opening is IRIEspect. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$50. 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

PANIC AT THE SPEAKEASY

Anything can happen at a 1920s club run by a notorious mobster. Can you solve the mystery before the club gets raided? Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, theatrethree.com

$100. 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

JOHN HEILEMANN & MARK MCKINNON

Watch as these two holding a speaking talk about politics and business together pertaining to America and outside the nation. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

KEN CARSON

This Atlanta-based rapper best known for his hit “Overseas” is in town on his Chaos Tour. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$44.50-$79. 8 p.m. Oct. 24.