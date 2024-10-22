Hispanic Businesses Question Speed Of Hochul’s Quick Response Program

Gov. Kathy Hochul has created Respuesta Rapida (Quick Response), a program aiming to help connect Hispanic businesses with state contracts. Some Hispanic business owners are looking forward to the opportunity, while others doubt its efficacy.

About 30 years ago, Nancy Vargas was a young mother when she and her husband, Mike, bought a single car and started a chauffeuring service at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Now, their company, DH2 Chauffeured Transportation, still at JFK, has 24 vehicles, about 50 employees and has expanded its services, providing luxury motor coaches.

The Vargases, who are Hispanic, are part of a New York City program – Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises – that allows eligible business owners to gain better access to New York State contracts.

But now, Gov. Kathy Hochul has recently begun a program to promote MWBE specifically to Hispanic business owners statewide. The new program is called Respuesta Rapida (Quick Response).

The state hopes to connect Hispanic business owners to several of its programs, including its APEX Accelerator as well as local Entrepreneurial Assistance Centers and Small Business Development Centers.

“This program helps open doors on the government side of things,” Vargas, DH2’s chief executive, told the Press. “We’ve had opportunities in the past” with New York City’s program. “It’s a big thing to become certified.”

Luis Vazquez, president of the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, agrees, but with some reservations.

“I think it’s a great program,” Vazquez told the Press. But he said the MWBE program often lacked “follow-up” and was not sufficiently promoted.

“It looks good,” Vazquez said. “It sounds good,” but more effort is needed to help Hispanic businesses.

State officials pushed back, saying the state’s small business development centers are open to all who need assistance in a variety of ways. They said also the MWBE program is on state websites and news releases are issued to media organizations.

In a statement, Matt Cohen, president and CEO of the Long Island Association, the region’s largest business organization, reflected some of the frustrations of the Hispanic business owners.

“The MBEWE program can open new doors for small business owners,” Cohen said. “But (the owners) are often deterred by the time-consuming, confusing and complicated application process.”

“It is crucial,” Cohen said, “we keep taking additional steps to simplify and expedite certification for minority-owned businesses.”

In a statement, Hochul said the MWBE and the Quick Response program “is designed to break down barriers and create opportunities for Hispanic and minority and women-owned businesses.”

“By simplifying the MWBE certification process, we’re ensuring entrepreneurs from all backgrounds have the tools they need to thrive and contribute to the growth of New York’s economy,” Hochul added.

The Small Business Development Centers offer free technical help to companies who are applying for MWBE certification.

Vazquez estimated that there are some 2,000 Hispanic-owned businesses on Long Island, and that the majority of them are mom and pops. There are approximately 100,000 businesses on Long Island, the majority of them with 50 or fewer employees, according to state figures.

Vazquez said many of the owners face challenges in competing for work, and for government contracts. Among them, he said, are language barriers and cultural differences that Hispanics must adjust to in the United States.

“These are unique issues,” Vazquez said. “It’s a heavier lift for some of them.”

Nathan Roman, chief operating officer of Alante Security Group Inc. in Westbury, said the company, like DH2, is involved with the New York City MWBE and hopes to become part of Hochul’s new effort.

Alante, which has been in business for 32 years, has about 300 employees and provides armed and unarmed security services. It was started by Luis Lopez, who retired as a detective from the New York City Police Department after an on-duty injury.

“He started the company out of his bedroom,” Roman said, mostly by referrals.

“It (MWBE) does benefit Hispanic businesses,” Roman said. “We welcome any advantage we can get. As a little guy, it’s hard to compete.”