$430M BioGenesis Park To Put Long Island At Forefront Of Cell Therapy

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday plans to build a $430 million New York BioGenesis Park — a cell and gene therapy lab — in Lake Success.

The Albanese Organization, based in Garden City, is set to develop the 700,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that would position the state, which is investing $150 million into the center, at the forefront of cell and gene therapy innovation.

“We’re not just advancing medical science; we’re creating a powerhouse that will drive our economy, generate thousands of high-skilled jobs, and bring hope to millions facing life-threatening diseases,” Hochul said. “This investment reaffirms our commitment to leading the future of healthcare and ensuring that the next medical breakthrough happens right here in New York.”

The project, expected to be a global destination for life-saving therapies, will also create jobs and boost the state’s economy. According to Russell Albanese, chairman of the Albanese Organization, the initial phase will generate approximately 830 full-time union construction jobs and an estimated 700 additional jobs in cell and gene therapy development.

“The Hub will also further amplify and expand the economic engine that is the life sciences industry within New York State, and specifically Long Island,” he said in the release.

“The selection of a developer with proven expertise ensures the Long Island GCT Center would be a beacon of excellence from inception to operation,” said Hope Knight, the president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development. “ESD’s landmark investment not only underscores New York’s commitment to leadership in life sciences, but also catalyzes a transformative shift in our biotechnology landscape.”

The project for BioGenesis Park, which will be rolled out in stages, is designed to feature areas for public engagement, research, manufacturing and collaboration. The first phase is a 331,000-square-foot facility on Northwell Health’s campus in Lake Success.

BioGenesis Park’s incubator will be supported by a $50 million investment from Empire State Development’s Long Island Investment Fund and will include wet-lab space, shared equipment and office space, in addition to other resources. This environment, the release said, would provide cell and gene therapy companies with access to specialized equipment as well as mentoring and financial guidance.

The second phase, according to the release, would further expand lab and office space.

It’s the goal of BioGenesis Park to support the state “in establishing this innovative cell and gene therapy hub on Long Island,” said Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling. “The facility will be a game changer for physician-scientists, researchers and innovative companies.”

Some are already collaborating in the region, Dowling added, “to advance novel biomedical treatments in the fight against cancer and other devastating diseases, offering new hope for our diverse communities across the state.”