New York State Trooper Shot in Malverne

A New York State trooper was shot and wounded in Malverne late Thursday night, triggering a manhunt for the gunman who fled the scene, authorities said.

The suspect shot the trooper, whose identity was not immediately released, near exit 17 on the Southern State Parkway at about 11:45 p.m., police said. The trooper was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man who fled the scene in a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, with custom matte gray dual exhaust tips and New Jersey Temporary Tag NJ 997636T.

The parkway was closed at exit 18 while investigators were on the scene. New York State Police ask for any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 631-756-3300.