The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

RONNY CHIENG

This comedian and actor on his sellout The Love To Hate It Tour starred in Netflix stand-up comedy specials, Crazy Rich Asians and M3GAN. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.com

$53-77. 7 p.m. Nov. 1.

PAULA HAWKINS

The author of The Girl on the Train will discuss her new novel The Blue Hour. Written with New York Times best-selling author Jean Kwok, Hawkin’s thriller dives into strange puzzles all puppeteered by an inventive premise. Tickets include an autographed copy. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$40. 7 p.m. Nov. 1.

SET IT OFF

The Tampa-based pop-park darlings are back on their Deathless Tour. Opening is From Ashes to New, New Years Day and If Not for Me. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com

$37.26. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

CELTIC THUNDER

The theatrical Irish singing group presents Odyssey, a unique blend of traditional Irish music with the rhythms of contemporary Irish music. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.com

$28-120. 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

AMERICA

The Grammy-winning rock band returns on their Ride On Tour 2024 to perform such hits as “Sister Golden Hair’ and “Tin Man.” Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, cmpac.com

$27-$264. Nov. 2-21.

THE COMO BROTHERS

This local duo brings a bluesy pop-rock sound to their songs, performing their original music nationwide for over a decade. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with museum admission. 3 p.m. Nov. 3.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

The magicians of CW’s hit TV show bring such dazzling magic tricks as sawing a lady in half and swallowing swords — just a taste of what’s in store. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.com

$29-97. 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

JIAOYING SUMMERS

The most courageously fresh voice in comedy embodies the Asian American perspective through her work with uncensored, unapologetic comedic stylings. Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com

$30-60. 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

VIRTUOSO WINDS

This Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performance is co-presented with Metamorphic Concerts in which six musicians play piano, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 3 p.m. Nov. 3.

RENE VACA

This comedian landed a spot in Netflix’s 2024 Introducing Comedians for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival. The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington, paramountny.com

$32-$82 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

STRYPER

This Christian heavy metal band celebrates the 40th anniversary of its “heavenly metal.” Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$39-$79. 8 p.m. Nov. 7.