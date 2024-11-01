Neighbors dress up in annual Halloween Parade and Fall Festival

Kids dressed in iconic movie characters at New Hyde Park’s annual Halloween Parade and Fall Festival. (Photos courtesy of Stephen Takacs)

New Hyde Park hosted their annual Halloween Parade and Fall Festival, as community members dressed up in spooky and fun costumes.

The event was held at Memorial Park on Oct. 26. Families and pets gathered at the park in Halloween-themed attire and partook in pumpkin decorations, sack races and more activities.