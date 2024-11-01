Quantcast
Community Events
New Hyde Park

Neighbors dress up in annual Halloween Parade and Fall Festival

By Long Island Press Posted on
049A4438 (1)
Kids dressed in iconic movie characters at New Hyde Park’s annual Halloween Parade and Fall Festival. (Photos courtesy of Stephen Takacs)

New Hyde Park hosted their annual Halloween Parade and Fall Festival, as community members dressed up in spooky and fun costumes.

The event was held at Memorial Park on Oct. 26. Families and pets gathered at the park in Halloween-themed attire and partook in pumpkin decorations, sack races and more activities.

