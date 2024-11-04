Island Harvest Food Bank, a leading regional hunger-relief and human services organization, expects to collect and distribute a record 20 million pounds of food this year through its network of community-based pantries, emergency feeding programs in Nassau and Suffolk counties and via its direct service programs aimed at children, older adults and veterans.

“We typically think of the holiday season as a time to gather with family and friends, give thanks for what we have and make resolutions about the future. Unfortunately, this year, many of our neighbors on Long Island will still struggle to afford a traditional holiday-style meal of turkey and all the trimmings,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, president & CEO of Island Harvest.

To address the issue of food insecurity, and the increased need though the holidays, Island Harvest is starting its annual “Turkey & Trimmings Collection Campaign” to help local families enjoy a warm, traditional holiday-style meal.

Between now and the end of the year, Island Harvest will be conducting numerous community-based food drives.

Among the items needed are frozen turkeys, chicken and ham; nonperishable food items (such as cereal, rice, pasta and stuffing mix); canned vegetables and gravy (no glass jars or containers); shelf-stable milk and juice; supermarket gift cards; and monetary donations.

Check Island Harvest’s website, www.islandharvest.org, for dates, times and locations for other collection events.

Frozen turkeys and nonperishable food can also be dropped off at any Panera Bread or QuickChek convenience store locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties, or at the Island Harvest Food Bank Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.