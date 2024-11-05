Syosset unveils plan for mascot change

The Syosset school district unveiled its plans for its upcoming mascot change at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. The new mascot is set to launch this spring, after a committee of community members determines the best fit for the district.

The board previously retired the school’s old mascot, “The Braves,” to comply with the New York State Education Department.

Rogers said there will be surveys and public comment periods for community input during the process.

“We would want a committee of our own residents to make those decisions for us,” Rogers said.

The 2023 NYSED regulation prohibits public schools from using Indigenous imagery in logos, names and mascots.

Some affected Long Island districts include Syosset, Manhasset, Massapequa, Amityville and Sewanhaka. Sewanhaka changed its mascot to the Ravens in May.

According to the department, prohibited team names and imagery must be removed by June 30, 2025.

“We have until the end of this year to make changes to our property,” Rogers said.

“We don’t have to adopt a new mascot by the end of the year, but we do have to make changes where the old mascot is reflected in the property,” he said.

Rogers said the district wants to switch its mascot alongside these changes, so the facilities only have to be changed once.

Rogers said the first step in the process is to create a mascot selection committee. The group will include students, alumni, faculty, parents and residents. Rogers said anyone interested in joining will be a part of the group.

He said other districts, like Sewanhaka, have used a committee to narrow down options during the selection process. Sewanhaka unveiled its new mascot, the Ravens, in May.

There will be a survey and public comment period for those not interested in being on the committee.

Rogers said the committee will “come up with a set of ideas for what would constitute a mascot that maybe reflects certain values of the community and might have some logistical advantage.”

He said certain mascots may be more easily recognizable than others, which would benefit the district.

The committee would meet to review mascot options before posing them to the community, Rogers said.

“The committee’s responsibility would be to ultimately narrow the choices,” he said.

Board member Anna Levitan asked Rogers how he plans to reach the Syosset community during the public comment period, especially recent alumni who may want to voice their opinions.

“How do we reach every member?” she asked.

Rogers said the district will be implementing social media during the selection process to reach parents, alumni and community members who follow it. He said he will include information in his community newsletters as well.

“This is going to be a community-driven process,” said Superintendent Thomas Rogers.