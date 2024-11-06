Daniel Norber defeats incumbent Gina Sillitti to capture 11th state Assembly District

Republican Daniel Norber defeated incumbent Gina Sillitti by 1,000 votes to win the 11th Assembly District on Tuesday and completed a near sweep of assembly seats by Republicans in Nassau County with Democrats.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the people have spoken in Nassau County tonight,” Norber said. “We are going to win.”

Norber thanked Nassau County Republican Chair Joe Cairo for victory amid a celebratory crowd at the Coral House in Baldwin basking in a national red wave led by Donald Trump, who won the county by 5 percentage points.

“Thank you Chairman Cairo for being the leader you are,” Norber said. “If every county leader was like you, we would have a bloody red state.”

Sillitti was elected in November 2020. Her re-election campaign focused on community safety, affordability and climate change.

Norber focused his campaign on crime and safety, immigration, healthcare and education.

Prior to the election, an opinion piece ran in Newsday that questioned Norber’s eligibility.

The state Constitution says assembly members must live in Nassau County for 12 months prior to election day to be eligible. According to Newsday, Norber posted on social media that he voted early in Queens on Nov. 5, 2023, in which case he was not a Nassau County resident.

Nassau Democrats’ attorney Thomas Garry said Norber can face removal, according to Newsday.

Disrtcit 9: Michael Durso vs. Steven Dellavecchia

Republican incumbent Michael Durso defeated Steven Dellavecchia by approximately 23,000 votes.

“Nassau County, thank you for giving myself and my colleagues here another two years to finish the job that we’ve started,” Durso said.

District 10: Steve Stern vs. Aamir Sultan

Republican incumbent Steve Stern defeated Aamir Sultan by almost 7,000 votes.

Stern was first elected to the district in April 2018. Prior to representing District 10, served six terms as Suffolk County Legislator in District 16.

His re-election campaign focused on protecting taxpayers, water preservation and public safety.

District 11: Kwani O’Pharrow vs. Joe Cardinale

Democrat Kwani O’Pharrow defeated Joe Cardinale by approximately 450 votes.

O’Pharrow served in the Navy for four years and in the New York City Police Department for 28. His platform focused on public safety, equality and veteran care.

District 13: Charles David Lavine vs. Ruka Anzai

Democrat incumbent Charles Lavine defeated Ruka Anzai by approximately 5,100 votes.

Lavine currently serves as the chair of the Judiciary Committee. His reelection campaign focused on weapons, veteran services and antisemitism.

District 14: Ellen Lederer DeFrancesco vs. David McDonough

Republican incumbent McDonough defeated Ellen Lederer DeFrancesco by approximately 21,500 votes.

McDonough was first elected to the assembly in February 2002.

District 15: Will Murphy vs. Jake Blumencranz

Republican incumbent Jake Blumencranz defeated Will Murphy by approximately 10,700 votes.

“We are so happy and excited to have two more years in Albany,” Blumencranz said. “We gotta continue fighting against the chaos and for common sense up there.”

Blumencranz was elected to District 15 in November 2022. During his reelection campaign,

District 17: Harpreet Singh Toor vs. John Mikulin

Republican incumbent John Mikulin defeated Harpreet Singh Toor by almost 21,000 votes.

Mikulin was elected to the state assembly in April 2018. His re-election campaign focused on lowering taxes, reducing outmigration and combating the New York opioid crisis.

District 19: Sanjeez Jindal vs. Ed Ra

Republican incumbent Ed Ra defeated Sanjeez Jindal by approximately 18,900 votes.

“Thank you all for getting out there and showing how red Nassau County can be,” Ra said. “So that we can continue to fight for you in Albany.”

This will be Ra’s eighth term in the assembly. He is a ranking minority member of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

District 22: Michaelle Solages vs. Ian Bergström

Democrat incumbent Michaelle Solages defeated Ian Brogström by approximately 13,500 votes.

Solages will begin her sixth term.