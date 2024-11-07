Bethpage High School wows at marching band festival

The 2024-2025 Bethpage High School kickline team (Photos provided by the Bethpage School District)

The Bethpage High School marching band, color guard and kickline team performed at this year’s Newsday Marching Band Festival last month.

Together, the groups performed a medley titled “Shut up and March,” featuring songs “Let’s Dance,” “Dance the Night” and “Shut up and Dance.”

The band performed the set, which showcased the hard work and dedication of the Bethpage music program, the district said. The color guard and kickline team performed alongside them.

The high school performed under with Director Kristen Warnokowski and Assistant Director Michelle Novacs.

The school said the performance showcased teamwork between groups and commitment to the arts, creating a memorable performance.

Information provided by the Bethpage School District