Savor the season: Spuntino debuts new truffle tasting menu

Truffles, often called “the diamonds of the kitchen,” have captivated the culinary world with their rare, intense flavor and high price tag. These unique fungi, which grow underground near tree roots in regions like France and Italy, are known for their rich aroma and earthy taste. Truffles are a transformative ingredient, bringing a unique depth to fine dining.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Westbury, has embraced this seasonal treasure with a new truffle tasting menu, available through November. This special menu highlights truffles in a range of creative dishes, each paired with a curated wine selection. For $75, or $110 with wine pairings, diners can indulge in the unique flavors of truffles across five courses, with options to add fresh black or white truffle shavings for an extra boost.

The menu begins with Fig & Mascarpone Bruschetta, a dish that combines toasted almond and truffle honey, paired with a lightly effervescent Moscato from Piedmont, Italy. Next is the Truffle Burrata, served with crispy Prosciutto di Parma, arugula and truffle honey on crostini, accompanied by a Californian Chardonnay with stone-fruit notes.

Cacio e Pepe, featuring Pecorino Romano, tartufo pasta and shaved black truffle, adds a modern twist to the classic Italian dish, paired with a 2020 Chianti from Tuscany that offers cherry and plum notes. The main course, Braised Osso Buco with truffle polenta and sage gremolata, is paired with a deep, garnet-colored Nebbiolo from Lombardy, known for its elegant spice and berry notes.

The meal concludes with a Chocolate Budino topped with truffle whipped cream, served alongside a rich, peppery Old Vine Zinfandel from Napa Valley, which offers flavors of coffee and baking spices.

The scarcity of truffles is a major part of their allure. Unlike mushrooms, truffles develop beneath the soil, making them hard to find. Hunters use specially trained dogs or pigs to locate them, a time-consuming process that requires skill and patience. This meticulous harvesting method, combined with the short growing season, results in a limited supply, keeping prices high.

The flavor of truffles is complex, with a distinct musky and woody aroma that’s often described as both earthy and faintly sweet. Black truffles, typically harvested in winter, offer a robust flavor that enhances richer dishes. White truffles, generally available in the fall, have a more delicate taste and are often shaved over pasta, risotto or eggs. Truffles’ ability to elevate even simple dishes with just a small amount has made them a sought-after addition in many kitchens.

The mystique surrounding truffles adds to their appeal, stemming from their history as a delicacy for European royalty and the elite. Enjoying truffles is often seen as an indulgent experience. With this menu, Spuntino aims to give diners an immersive journey into truffle season, offering a taste of luxury in every course.

Located at 1002 Old Country Road, Spuntino is open for lunch, dinner, and happy hour. It welcomes guests to try this limited-time tasting menu.

