Herricks Highlanders make playoffs for first time in 30 years

The Herricks Highlanders went to the playoffs for the first time in 30 years. (Photo courtesy of Aashni Patel)

The Herricks High School football team finally ended a decades-long dry spell earlier this month, defeating Plainview Old Bethpage and headed to the playoffs for the first time in 30 years.

The playoff game was Nov. 8 against Farmingdale. Herricks lost 42-13. However, Coach Tom Greaf said the main focus of this year’s season was ending the streak.

“It was very exciting for them,” Greaf said. “We’re a team that has felt like we’ve developed really well because we worked really hard.”

Greaf said the main contributors to this pre-season win were committed players and a vigorous off-season program. He said the players pushed and held each other to a high standard.

Going into the playoff game, Greaf said, the athletes were very excited to have the opportunity to participate in something they had worked hard for.

“We told our kids…that no matter what, you’re going to walk in, play a good football team, but we’re also a good football team,” Greaf said. “And we said to beat the best, you have to be the best and that was the focus for us all the time.”

Greaf said the team put in a lot of hours of training in the off-season to prepare for a game like this. He said the athletes had a lot of energy and were very focused all week prior to the game. He said they enjoyed the process of getting to the playoffs and felt like they earned that opportunity.

“Breaking the streak was the first part,” Greaf said. “Now we’re over the hump, but now with that, how do we move forward? How do we continue to grow and how do we get better? And I think that’s the next step.”

Greaf said that in the off-season, the coaches focus on ensuring the athletes are committed to achieving their highest potential. He said if they can do that, then the team will continue to rise up the ranks.