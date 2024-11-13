Rockville Centre police officer charged for possible hate crime

John Murphy, an officer of the Rockville Centre Police Department, was charged with alleged harassment as a hate crime, Suffolk County police said.

A Rockville Center Village Police Department detective was arrested Wednesday morning for alleged harassment as a hate crime of a contractor performing work outside of the detective’s Manorville home, Suffolk County police said.

Det. John Murphy, 40, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment.

“The victim here was just trying to do his job, when the defendant allegedly harassed him and

damaged his vehicle,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “To make matters worse, the defendant is a sworn law enforcement officer, responsible for protecting the rights of citizens, rather than violating them, as is alleged here.”

Authorities said Murphy asked the victim, a subcontractor for a cellular company was working in a GMC Terrain at the corner of Sylvan Court and Weeks Avenue, why he was there, then refused to look at the victim’s credentials after Murphy identified himself as a member of law enforcement shortly before 6 a.m. Nov. 3.

Murphy then allegedly kicked the GMC, ripped off the light affixed to the top of the vehicle and threw it at the worker, who is Black, while using a racial slur, police said.

Hate Crimes Unit detectives arrested Murphy, who will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.