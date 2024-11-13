Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Courts & Crime
Rockville Centre

Rockville Centre police officer charged for possible hate crime

By Posted on
John Murphy, an officer of the Rockville Centre Police Department, was charged with alleged harassment as a hate crime, Suffolk County police said.
John Murphy, an officer of the Rockville Centre Police Department, was charged with alleged harassment as a hate crime, Suffolk County police said.
J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

A Rockville Center Village Police Department detective was arrested Wednesday morning for alleged harassment as a hate crime of a contractor performing work outside of the detective’s Manorville home, Suffolk County police said.

Det. John Murphy, 40, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment.

“The victim here was just trying to do his job, when the defendant allegedly harassed him and

damaged his vehicle,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “To make matters worse, the defendant is a sworn law enforcement officer, responsible for protecting the rights of citizens, rather than violating them, as is alleged here.”

Authorities said Murphy asked the victim, a subcontractor for a cellular company was working in a GMC Terrain at the corner of Sylvan Court and Weeks Avenue, why he was there, then refused to look at the victim’s credentials after Murphy identified himself as a member of law enforcement shortly before 6 a.m. Nov. 3.

Murphy then allegedly kicked the GMC, ripped off the light affixed to the top of the vehicle and threw it at the worker, who is Black, while using a racial slur, police said.

Hate Crimes Unit detectives arrested Murphy, who will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

About the Author

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

More Rockville Centre News

More from our Sister Sites