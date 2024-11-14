$6M upgrades to Stillwell Park includes dog park

Assembly Member Blumencranz, Supervisor Saladino and the Syosset High School Dog Rescue Club announce a $100K grant for the Stillwell Park dog park (Photo provided by the Town of Oyster Bay)

A $6 million renovation project at Stillwell Park. which will begin shortly, will include a new dog park.

“Our dogs are our family, and many of us enjoy bringing our pets on outings where they can enjoy nice weather and get some exercise,” said Town Council Member Steve Labriola.

Stillwell Park is located in Syosset and has 270 acres of land, according to the Nassau County website. The park has hiking and biking trails, sports fields and open space.

Marta Kane, the town’s director of communications, said the first stage of renovations is dependent on park ownership.

“The Town and County are in the final stages of transferring ownership of the park” to the town, she said.

Kane said once the transfer is complete, the town will develop site plans for the renovation.

The town and county have each committed $3 million towards renovations to the park, Kane said.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker said “the Democratic minority has worked since 2019 to deliver $3 million in county capital funds for long-awaited upgrades that will make Stillwell Field safer, more accessible and more enjoyable for all.”

He said thousands of children and residents use the park each year.

“I am pleased to see that the Town of Oyster Bay will apply a portion of those funds toward creating an inviting space for our four-legged friends and their humans to enjoy as well,” Drucker said.

In addition to the $6 million invested by the town and county, state Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz said he has secured a $100,000 grant from the state for the dog park.

“I’m proud to secure these funds for the design and construction of a new dog park in Syosset,” Blumencranz said in a press release.

“This project will enhance the overall experience at Stillwell Park by adding designated areas for large and small dogs, ensuring an enjoyable experience for pets and their owners alike,” he said.

Blumencranz announced the grant alongside Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Syosset High School Dog Rescue Club.

“We are thrilled to receive these grant funds from Assemblyman Blumencranz, which allows us to bring this much-needed amenity to Syosset,” Saladino said in a release.

“The dog park will provide a dedicated space where residents and their pets can enjoy the outdoors and connect with our community,” he said.

The town said the new dog park will offer increased safety for dogs and patrons.

The town said the dog park will enhance the park’s offerings and offer additional town amenities for pet owners.

“Our dog parks provide hours of fun in the sun for our furry friends and provide a great social experience for both pets and their owners,” Labriola said.

The town has two existing dog parks: one on the North Shore in Bayville and another on the South Shore in Massapequa.

There are additional parklets that are pet-friendly and require leashes.

Once the town owns the park, it will develop site plans for the new dog-friendly area. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input throughout the process.

For more information, please visit oysterbaytown.com/dog.