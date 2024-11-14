Glen Head School observes Veterans Day at schoolwide assembly

On Friday, Nov. 8, Glen Head School welcomed over 20 veterans and their family members from the six military branches to join students and faculty in the first schoolwide Glen Head Veterans Day Celebration led by Principal Thomas Sheehan and the Dignity for All Club.

The event started with a breakfast welcoming the veterans in the Gathering Room who happily sat with their Glen Head children and/or grandchildren!

At 9:30 am, all faculty, staff, and Pre-K -5 students dressed in red, white, and blue waving American flags joined together outside with our veterans.

Superintendent Chris Zublionis and Assistant Superintendent for Business James Pappas were in attendance.

The outdoor assembly started with a welcoming introduction by members of the Dignity for All Club, the raising of the American flag and the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner led by the Glen Head school headliners under the direction of Whitney Hackman.

“I’d like to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to those who made this special event possible including Dr. Z and Dr. Smyth for their ongoing support of our school community,” Sheehan said.

“A big thank you to our GH PTO for the wonderful decorations – they’ve truly set the tone for today’s event. I also want to acknowledge our Veterans Day Committee, custodial staff, as well as Ms. Jodi and Ms. Jill. Lastly, and most importantly, thank you to our veterans.” he said.

“Thank you for being our protectors, our role models and, of course, our heroes. We are forever grateful,” Sheehan said.

During the ceremony fourth and fifth graders holding respective flags led a presentation of the six branches of the military including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Space Force.

After describing the individual branches, the students read the names of each veteran (including members who fought in the Greek and Italian Armies) to a loud round of applause and standing ovation by Glen Head students and staff!

The event ended with closing remarks, photos, and the singing of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “This Land is your Land” by the school headliners.

Shelly Newman is associated with the North Shore Central School District