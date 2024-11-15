Hochul Congestion Pricing plan doesn’t add up

Since 2019, the party line was it would require a $15 toll for Congestion Pricing to raise $15 billion. This would help fund the MTA $51 billion 2020 – 2024 Five Year Capital Plan. Now five years later, Governor Hochul claims that the same $15 billion can be found with a $9 toll. She proudly boasts that this 40% reduction in the price will save commuters and taxpayers a significant amount of money. How do you justify the change in math five years later? No details were provided at Hochul’s press conference to explain this. The MTA Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey periodically raise bridge and tunnel tolls. It will be the same with MTA Congestion Pricing before reaching $15. So much for honest bookkeeping. .

Larry Penner

Great Neck